DryvIQ Accelerates AI-Driven Business Transformation with All-in-One Platform for Unstructured Data Readiness

"The organizations prioritizing data readiness today will be the ones turning information into a strategic advantage. Trusted, well-governed data isn't optional – it's the foundation for real business results." Post this

"Data readiness isn't about having all the data or chasing perfect quality—it's about having the right data, fully aligned to your business priorities," said Sean Nathaniel, CEO of DryvIQ. "Our customers are focused on making their enterprise data relevant, organized, cleansed, and secure because it's the foundation for impactful AI and data-driven initiatives. DryvIQ helps organizations turn their most valuable unstructured data—their dynamic knowledge worker content—into trusted, business-ready assets that fuel meaningful transformation."

DryvIQ's patented platform continuously automates data quality, security, and governance controls across more than 40 unstructured content repositories, with scanning speeds of up to 300 terabytes per day across petabytes of data. By proactively identifying, classifying, and remediating unstructured data in place, organizations can reduce operational risk, improve their regulatory posture, and unlock business value from previously siloed or unmanaged data sources—all while supporting enterprise-scale initiatives without disrupting business operations.

Core platform capabilities focus on five key areas:

Content Platform Modernization: Accelerates the move from outdated content infrastructure to modern, AI-capable platforms by migrating and synchronizing unstructured data—critical to powering today's data-driven initiatives and laying the groundwork for tomorrow's innovation.

Data Relevance: Ensures the right data is available for the right purpose by removing outdated, duplicate, or irrelevant content and curating data for specific AI-driven initiatives—eliminating hallucinations and improving the accuracy of insights and AI responses.

Data Organization: Classifies and categorizes unstructured content at scale, enriching it with context and structure to make it easier to find, govern, and use. DryvIQ customers can also customize entity recognition, train models for document classification, and bring their own AI models to suit their unique needs.

Data Cleansing: Protects sensitive information across all enterprise content by automatically identifying and securing high-risk content through redaction, encryption, and anonymization—preventing unintended exposure of intellectual property, employee or customer data, or other non-public information in AI outputs.

Data Security: Strengthens data protection by managing access controls, eliminating unauthorized sharing, and applying enterprise-grade security policies.

With unstructured data volumes continuing to rise and AI playing a more central role in enterprise operations, DryvIQ remains committed to helping customers unlock the full business value of their knowledge worker content while strengthening governance and operational resilience.

"The success of every AI, security, compliance, or other data-driven initiative depends on one thing: data quality," said Drew Madelung, a Director at Protiviti. "The organizations prioritizing data readiness today will be the ones turning information into a strategic advantage. Trusted, well-governed data isn't optional – it's the foundation for real business results."

DryvIQ will be at the upcoming Microsoft 365 Community Conference, May 6-8 in Las Vegas, presenting "Untold Stories from the Dark Side of Content Readiness: Unstructured, Unmanaged, Unseen." This session will highlight how forward-thinking organizations have taken control of their content environments and turned overlooked liabilities into strategic assets. To learn more about the session or request an on-site meeting during the event, visit our website.

About DryvIQ

DryvIQ makes the world's content AI-ready. The all-in-one platform continuously automates critical data quality and security controls across any unstructured data platform. By integrating with 40+ on-premises and cloud repositories, DryvIQ's intelligent content management platform helps organizations tackle the complexities of unstructured content across their entire digital landscape by ensuring content is relevant, organized, cleansed, and secure. Trusted by over 1,100 organizations, DryvIQ works with some of the world's largest and most complex enterprises to manage massive data volumes with speed and scale.

Media Contact

Krystal Elliott, DryvIQ, 1 7346198818, [email protected], https://dryviq.com

SOURCE DryvIQ