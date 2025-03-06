DryvIQ Intelligent Data Management Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to DryvIQ's Intelligent Data Management platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DryvIQ, a leader in unstructured data management, today announced the availability of the DryvIQ Intelligent Data Management platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. DryvIQ customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

More than 90% of enterprise data is unstructured, consisting of ever-changing knowledge worker content, documents, and files scattered across multiple, constantly evolving systems. Managing this complex data landscape is a significant challenge for organizations seeking to protect and maximize the value of their information.

DryvIQ's patented AI-driven platform continuously analyzes, organizes, and optimizes enterprise content in place, delivering deep insights and automating data quality enhancements. By ensuring critical business content remains relevant, organized, cleansed, and secure, DryvIQ empowers organizations to successfully adopt Microsoft Copilot and other data-driven initiatives with confidence.

By leveraging DryvIQ's intelligent data management platform, organizations can reduce complexity, improve compliance, and unlock greater business value from their content. With continuously optimized and well-governed data, enterprises can enhance collaboration, drive innovation, and seamlessly integrate AI-powered solutions like Microsoft Copilot to achieve strategic goals.

In collaboration with Microsoft, customers who purchase DryvIQ through the Azure Marketplace will benefit from:

Simplified Procurement & Billing: Purchasing and deploying DryvIQ through the Azure Marketplace is seamless, with streamlined onboarding and consolidated contracts and invoicing.

Enhanced Compliance & Security: Ensure security and compliance with certainty; the DryvIQ platform has been proven to adhere to Microsoft's industry-leading security and compliance standards.

Rapid Deployment & Scalability: As an out-of-the-box solution, DryvIQ's marketplace offering integrates seamlessly with existing Microsoft ecosystems, reducing IT burden and accelerating time-to-value.

Immediate Insights: Easily generate valuable data insights within your Microsoft environment to validate outcomes before scaling further.

"Enterprises hold vast amounts of valuable content, but without clarity on what's relevant, usable, or secure, harnessing its full potential is a challenge," said Sean Nathaniel, CEO of DryvIQ. "Our big differentiator is that we help organizations take control of their data where it resides—organizing, cleansing, and securing it at the source so they can trust their information, reduce risk, and maximize AI's impact. As a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner and with our Azure Marketplace offering, DryvIQ makes it easier to unlock data's value and accelerate AI and Copilot adoption with confidence."

"Microsoft welcomes DryvIQ to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like DryvIQ help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About DryvIQ

DryvIQ makes the world's content AI Ready. The all-in-one platform continuously automates critical data quality and security controls across any unstructured data platform. By integrating with 40+ on-premises and cloud repositories, DryvIQ's intelligent data management platform helps organizations tackle the complexities of unstructured content across all their digital workplace and productivity applications, including Microsoft, by ensuring content is relevant, organized, cleansed, and secure. Trusted by over 1,100 organizations, DryvIQ works with some of the world's largest and most complex enterprises to manage massive data volumes with speed and scale.

Media Contact

Krystal Elliott, DryvIQ, 1 7346198818, [email protected], https://dryviq.com

SOURCE DryvIQ