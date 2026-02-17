DryvIQ Launches Connector for Nasuni®, Expanding Partnership to Deliver Deeper Content Intelligence

"DryvIQ complements Nasuni's platform, giving customers enterprise-wide visibility and the ability to enforce policies with confidence. Together, we help orgs simplify complex decisions and operate at a global scale." - Michael Sotnick, SVP Business and Corporate Development at Nasuni Post this

"Enterprises don't struggle with a lack of content; they struggle with a lack of clarity," said Sean Nathaniel, President and CEO of DryvIQ. "With this new connector, customers can gain visibility into their Nasuni content alongside the content in all their enterprise repositories. That insight enables better governance, improved compliance, faster decisions, and more confident AI execution."

This connector was developed in response to enterprise customer demand for coordinated governance and modernization workflows across complex environments. The Nasuni File Data Platform, powered by its UniFS® global file system, provides cloud-based file storage, global access, ransomware protection, and operational resilience. DryvIQ builds on this foundation with deep insight, classification, file migration, policy automation, and lifecycle governance for Nasuni and more than 40 other enterprise repositories, enabling large-scale, global data operations without disrupting production workloads or end-user experience.

"AI is forcing enterprises to move faster than ever, yet many still make decisions with only a partial view of their content," said Michael Sotnick, SVP of Business and Corporate Development at Nasuni. "DryvIQ adds intelligence and context that complements Nasuni's platform, giving customers enterprise-wide visibility and the ability to enforce policies with confidence. Together, we help organizations simplify complex decisions and operate at a global scale."

The Nasuni connector is available immediately within the DryvIQ platform. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.dryviq.com.

About DryvIQ

DryvIQ enables organizations to manage the full content lifecycle with intelligence, speed, and scale. As enterprises race to accelerate AI adoption, reduce risk, and control cost, unstructured content remains their largest and least-governed asset. DryvIQ solves this through intelligent, context-driven lifecycle management spanning 40+ cloud and on-premises systems, empowering the world's largest organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and govern with confidence. Trusted by more than 1,100 global organizations and powering transformation for leading Fortune 1000 enterprises, DryvIQ delivers the scale, security, and performance required to make content truly business-ready for governance, compliance, archival, and retention.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides a leading next-generation, software-defined NAS and unstructured data management (UDM) platform that unifies the storage, protection, and management of enterprise unstructured data across any major cloud. Powered by its patented UniFS® global file system, this unique architecture fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services to enable unlimited scale, ransomware resilience, global collaboration, and AI-readiness.

Nasuni meets customers where they are. Whether they're modernizing on-premises storage or optimizing multi-cloud environments to reduce costs and risk, the Nasuni platform helps improve business outcomes. It also advances data governance, discovery, and orchestration to prepare unstructured data for use by AI solutions.

Trusted by global enterprises in more than 70 countries, Nasuni maintains a 98% customer satisfaction rating. The company has received countless recognitions for its commitment to industry leadership, strategic cost optimization, customer success, and innovation. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Media Contact

Krystal Elliott, DryvIQ, 1 7346198818, [email protected], dryviq.com

SOURCE DryvIQ