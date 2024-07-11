DryvIQ Recognized for Data Management Innovation in 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards

"DryvIQ ensures AI model efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings. DryvIQ is our pick for the 'Data Management Innovation Award' as they help an organization's data to become a force multiplier, propelling them to new heights of AI-powered excellence." Post this

With DryvIQ, organizations can:

Access unstructured data wherever it's stored across over 40 on-premises and cloud repositories, eliminating the need to move data to a separate location for AI model training.

Tailor unstructured data for their specific AI model and use case, delivering precise, always up-to-date curated datasets that mitigate the risk of stale, irrelevant, and inaccurate data in AI outputs.

Discover and classify unstructured data using patented AI classifiers to identify document types and formats, file access rights, and sharing insights, as well as detect sensitive data, including PII, PCI, intellectual property, and other critical information.

Automatically and continuously take action on unstructured data to support data governance, audit preparation, data minimization, security and compliance, file migration, and other data transformation projects.

"At DryvIQ, we don't just talk about revolutionizing AI; we embody it. Organizations partner with us to ensure that they can trust the accuracy and reliability of their data – which are non-negotiable when it comes to AI. We live in an exciting time when these groundbreaking technologies have the potential to help organizations innovate, improve, and accelerate like never before," said DryvIQ CEO Sean Nathaniel. "We're grateful for this recognition from AI Breakthrough as we remain relentlessly focused on empowering customers with a deeper understanding of their unstructured data. Unleashing the true potential of AI requires unstructured data that is always accessible, analyzable, and, above all, actionable – and that's our mission."

With recent product innovations to enhance unstructured data quality and security, including new AI-powered data intelligence dashboards, DryvIQ gives enterprises the confidence and trust required in their data to unlock the transformative power of artificial intelligence technologies.

"DryvIQ is revolutionizing how organizations unleash AI's full potential by transforming their unstructured data into clean, model-ready data. Data quality is the Achilles' heel of productivity, innovation, and competitive differentiation. Poor data integrity sabotages AI accuracy and can jeopardize organizations with outdated insights and security breaches," said Steve Johansson, managing director of AI Breakthrough. "DryvIQ ensures AI model efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings. DryvIQ is our pick for the 'Data Management Innovation Award' as they help an organization's data to become a force multiplier, propelling them to new heights of AI-powered excellence."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. To view all of the 2024 award winners, visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

About DryvIQ

DryvIQ's intelligent data management platform transforms unstructured data to drive tangible business outcomes. Trusted by over 1,100 organizations, DryvIQ's patented AI-driven platform ensures data is always business-ready for critical initiatives, from AI readiness to audit preparation, compliance, intelligent migrations, and more. By making unstructured data accessible, analyzable, and actionable at scale, DryvIQ unlocks the value of unstructured data across 40+ cloud and on-premises systems, driving transformative results and making data the catalyst for business growth and innovation. Visit us at dryviq.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision, and more. For more information, visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

