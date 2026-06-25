DryvIQ Wins AI Breakthrough Award for Third Consecutive Year

In a market full of AI solutions that assume data is ready and compliant, DryvIQ makes sure it is. With DryvIQ, fragmented repositories become a well-governed, compliant, and searchable knowledge ecosystem, improving AI accuracy and establishing a repeatable framework for content readiness. Post this

DryvIQ's three consecutive wins in the AI Breakthrough Awards reflect consistent, independent recognition of a foundational principle that has remained relevant as enterprise AI has matured: enterprise content governance is not a one-time project, but a continuous operational requirement. Previously recognized for Data Management Innovation, DryvIQ's 2026 win in the AI Compliance Innovation category reflects how the conversation around enterprise content has evolved.

"Every organization we talk to has made a significant AI investment. The ones seeing real return on that investment took one integral step that most haven't: they fixed the content foundation their AI is running on. DryvIQ exists to help organizations build and maintain that foundation across every content system they operate," said Michael Heffelfinger, Chief Customer Officer at DryvIQ. "Three years of recognition tells us that the problem is not going away, and neither is the urgency to solve it."

"In a market full of AI solutions that assume data is ready and compliant, DryvIQ makes sure it is. The AI industry is racing to build better models, despite the foundational challenge those models depend on: unready enterprise content. One-time cleanups often leave clients exposed to compliance risk, leaving data far from what 'AI-ready' means," said Steve Johansson, managing director of AI Breakthrough. "After implementing DryvIQ, fragmented repositories become a well-governed, compliant, and searchable knowledge ecosystem, improving AI accuracy, and establishing a repeatable framework for continuous content readiness."

See where your content foundation stands. DryvIQ's data health assessment is a scoped, time-boxed evaluation that shows organizations where their content is creating risk and holding AI back, and what it takes to close the gap. To schedule your assessment, visit DryvIQ.

About DryvIQ

DryvIQ is the platform that makes enterprise content work for the people and AI that depend on it. Powering the content foundation across more than 40 systems and at petabyte scale, DryvIQ continuously connects to, classifies, secures, and retires unstructured data across its full content lifecycle, so teams can work from content they trust, AI returns reliable results, and organizations turn their AI investment into a measurable return. Trusted by more than 1,100 global organizations, DryvIQ brings the scale, security, and expertise required to close the gap between AI investment and AI outcomes. For more information, visit dryviq.com.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision, and more. For more information, visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Media Contact

Krystal Elliott, DryvIQ, 1 7346198818, [email protected], https://dryviq.com

SOURCE DryvIQ