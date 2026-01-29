DryvIQ's Latest Integration Extends Platform's Visibility and Governance Capabilities to Microsoft SharePoint Embedded Content

"We are pleased about the addition of SharePoint Embedded support to the DryvIQ platform, helping even more organizations move and govern content in their applications built on SharePoint Embedded." - Ian Story, Principal Architect at Microsoft Post this

Managing large volumes of content across a growing number of enterprise repositories and applications can complicate governance and end-to-end lifecycle management. Organizations often need a unified platform to control content consistently across these disparate systems. DryvIQ's SharePoint Embedded connector extends the platform's analysis, classification, governance, and migration capabilities, including the ability to apply and manage Microsoft Purview sensitivity labels, to SharePoint Embedded containers, enabling centralized retention, reduced sprawl, and searchable, defensible content across the enterprise.

"DryvIQ has been a partner to Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint for over a decade, migrating petabytes of documents into Microsoft 365 for our mutual customers," said Ian Story, Principal Architect at Microsoft. "We are pleased about the addition of SharePoint Embedded support to the DryvIQ platform, helping even more organizations move and govern content in their applications built on SharePoint Embedded."

About DryvIQ

DryvIQ enables organizations to manage the full content lifecycle with intelligence, speed, and scale. As enterprises race to accelerate AI adoption, reduce risk, and control cost, unstructured content remains their largest and least-governed asset. DryvIQ solves this through intelligent, context-driven lifecycle management spanning 40+ cloud and on-premises systems, empowering the world's largest organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and govern with confidence. Trusted by more than 1,100 global organizations and powering transformation for leading Fortune 1000 enterprises, DryvIQ delivers the scale, security, and performance required to make content truly business-ready for governance, compliance, archival, and retention.

