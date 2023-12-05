D&S Executive Career Management Launches Corporate Outplacement Service for Executives in Transition

"At D&S Executive Career Management, we understand that the executive job search requires a nuanced approach," said Debra Boggs, Founder and CEO of D&S Executive Career Management. Post this

Individuals negotiating severance or exit from a company can also benefit from this custom service. By partnering with D&S Executive Career Management, transitioning executives gain direct access to a multidisciplinary team of experts who provide personalized career strategies, resume and LinkedIn profile optimization, executive job search strategies, recruiter introductions, interview preparation, and compensation negotiation assistance.

"At D&S Executive Career Management, we understand that the executive job search requires a nuanced approach," said Debra Boggs, Founder and CEO of D&S Executive Career Management. "With our hyper-focused outplacement services, we support executives in transition at the highest level, ensuring their future success, which is important to both executives in transition and as well as the company they are leaving."

D&S Executive Career Management prides itself on delivering exceptional client experiences and maintaining a reputation for quality. The firm's team of multidisciplinary career experts works tirelessly to position VP to Board-level candidates for top opportunities, providing comprehensive consulting support throughout the entire job search process.

The search for an executive role is different. This is why positioning VP to Board-level candidates for top opportunities is the sole focus of our firm. Our team of multidisciplinary career experts provides an end-to-end suite of services covering every step of the life cycle of your search. From developing your resume and LinkedIn profile to comprehensive consulting support to navigate your search, we work as your exclusive team.

