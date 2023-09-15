dscout Earns Leader Status in G2's Fall 2023 Report, with an Impressive 92% of Users Recommending the Company for User Research

Our users' insights and experiences are the driving force behind dscout's product evolution – this is evident in our recent launch of usability testing, which was both highly-requested by and created in close partnership with our customers. Tweet this

In the Fall 2023 Report, dscout received an astounding 92% recommendation rate from users who found immense value in the platform. One user raved, "I love that dscout enables me to do research efficiently with a high-quality panel. Responses are always thoughtful and enthusiastic. I sincerely appreciate the wonderful service team that helps launch missions and provides thoughtful suggestions throughout the process. Another user emphasized the pivotal role dscout plays in their research endeavors, stating, "Dscout is an indispensable tool for researchers."

"We are truly honored to be recognized as a Leader in G2's Fall 2023 Report," says Jaymie Wahlen, VP of Customer Experience & Research at dscout. "For years, customers have shared that we'd become a trusted partner in their work—it's exciting to continue seeing feedback through this channel. We look forward to hearing more from customers who inspire us to deliver the best possible platform and services for their research goals."

dscout's VP of Product, Jonathan Fairman, also noted, "At dscout, customer feedback is a fundamental guide in our journey towards continuous improvement. Our users' insights and experiences are the driving force behind our product evolution – this is evident in our recent launch of usability testing, a feature that was both highly-requested by and created in close partnership with our customers."

dscout's customer research platform empowers organizations to gain rich insights into their customers' experiences, behaviors, and preferences. By leveraging mobile ethnography, video diaries, and real-time feedback, dscout facilitates data-driven decision-making and empowers organizations to keep the customer at the center of their work.

In an ever-evolving research landscape, dscout plays a vital role in helping companies connect with customers on a deeper level, adapt to changing market dynamics, and make informed decisions that drive growth.

To explore how dscout's customer research platform can transform your user research efforts and experience why 92% of users recommend it, please visit dscout.com to find out more.

About dscout

dscout is a leader in experience research, enabling the world's most innovative companies to unlock human insight at scale. Recently named as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Experience Research Platforms, dscout's flexible remote research technology platform allows organizations to handpick research participants, field a multitude of moderated and unmoderated methodologies, accelerate analysis, and create impactful, media-rich research deliverables. Learn more at dscout.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Kate Johnson, dscout's VP of Marketing, [email protected]

Media Contact

Kate Johnson, dscout, 1 (937) 660-0856, [email protected], dscout.com

SOURCE dscout