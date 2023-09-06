dscout Empowers More Flexible, Collaborative Research with Newly Launched Usability Testing

With the addition of usability testing, dscout offers an unmatched level of flexibility across the full spectrum of research, reinforcing dscout as the singular go-to solution for researchers, designers, and product teams. Tweet this

dscout's usability testing capabilities can be accessed via dscout Express, their quick-turn unmoderated research product. Adding new task questions, continuous recording, prototype testing, and key usability metrics like time-on-task and ease ratings - on top of their already robust tagging, automated transcript, and highlight reel capabilities - customers can quickly gather the variety of high-quality data they need, save hours on analysis, and easily involve stakeholders in the process.

The company has also unveiled a new user type, the Contributor seat. The feature was designed to address the evolving demands of research projects and allow stakeholders to get more involved in the process. On top of other collaborative tools like Viewer seats and hidden observers, the new Contributor seat lets Research teams focus on high-impact foundational, generative, and evaluative research, while allowing cross-functional teammates to run research of their own with guard rails and approvals, ensuring the quality of the work and amplifying the significance of research across the organization.

"Today's research landscape requires adaptability and collaboration. At dscout, we've responded to our clients' needs by enhancing our platform with increased usability testing, creating a unified space where comprehensive research activities can seamlessly unfold across internal teams," stated Michael Winnick, Founder and CEO of dscout.

The combination of new usability testing capabilities and the Contributor Seat underscores dscout's commitment to powering high-quality research while empowering customers to consolidate their experience research within a single platform. "Working with dscout is just much better than the vendor we used before. Creating the mission was very easy and I like the interface. Plus, the scouts are really good," notes Mary Mascari, a UX Researcher at a major U.S. airline and longtime dscout customer.

Customers can start using the usability testing feature in the dscout platform beginning September 6, 2023. To learn more about how dscout can elevate your team's research, visit https://dscout.com/usability-testing.

dscout is a leader in experience research, enabling the world's most innovative companies to unlock human insight at scale. Recently named as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Experience Research Platforms, dscout's flexible remote research technology platform allows organizations to handpick research participants, field a multitude of moderated and unmoderated methodologies, accelerate analysis, and create impactful, media-rich research deliverables.

