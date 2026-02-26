DSE Aligns Sustainable Design with UL Standards, Expands Exports Across 30 Countries with Focus on U.S. and Canada

DSE Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer of industrial plastic enclosures, is strengthening its North American operations while supplying UL-compliant HiBox series enclosures to approximately 30 countries. Engineered for demanding industrial environments, the enclosures feature flame-retardant and UV-resistant construction, enhanced durability, and a closed-loop recycling system for sustainability. DSE also offers customized solutions for automation systems, control panels, and outdoor installations, supporting long-term operational reliability and regulatory compliance.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DSE Co., Ltd., a South Korea-based manufacturer of industrial plastic enclosures, announced that it is strengthening its North American presence by supplying UL-compliant enclosure solutions to the United States and Canada, while exporting to approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Founded in 1990, DSE operates a vertically integrated production system covering design, mold development, injection molding, and finishing processes. With an export-driven business structure, the company has aligned its product development and quality control systems with U.S. industrial standards from an early stage.

DSE was the first Korean company to obtain UL certification for plastic enclosures, securing approval directly from UL headquarters in the United States prior to the establishment of UL Korea in 1998. Since then, the company has maintained a manufacturing framework designed to meet North American compliance requirements.

Its industrial enclosure brand, HiBox, meets UL94-5VA flame-retardant standards and UL 746C F1 UV resistance requirements, while complying with RoHS and REACH regulations. The products are engineered for long-term operation in demanding industrial environments, including outdoor installations exposed to heat, humidity, and UV conditions common in North American markets.

Beyond minimum compliance, HiBox enclosures feature an approximate wall thickness of 3.4 mm, compared to the typical 2.4 mm required for UL certification. The company states that this structural margin reflects a durability-focused design philosophy intended to enhance mechanical stability and extend service life, supporting improved total cost of ownership (TCO) for industrial users.

Sustainability is integrated into DSE's manufacturing approach. The company primarily uses original virgin resin to ensure material consistency and insulation reliability. It also operates a closed-loop recycling system that reprocesses high-quality post-industrial resin generated internally, minimizing contamination risks while reducing industrial waste.

"Compliance and sustainability must be achieved through engineering discipline and process control," a DSE representative said. "We focus on delivering enclosure solutions that support long-term operational reliability in global industrial markets."

In addition to standard product lines, DSE provides customized enclosure solutions for industrial automation systems, control panels, and outdoor electrical installations across global markets.

