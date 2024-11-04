DSI Innovations Expands Presence in the U.S. Manufacturing Belt with Acquisition of Huffman Automation and New Office in Cincinnati, Ohio

DSI Innovations announces the acquisition of Huffman Automation and the opening of a new Cincinnati, Ohio office, expanding its presence in the U.S. manufacturing belt. This strategic move strengthens DSI's operations in key Midwest states, enhancing its ability to support clients with comprehensive automation solutions and industry expertise.

THOMASVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DSI Innovations, a leader in industrial automation solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of Grand Rapids-based Huffman Automation, effective November 1, 2024. This acquisition, along with the opening of a new office in Cincinnati, Ohio, strategically positions DSI at the center of the U.S. manufacturing belt, reinforcing its commitment to serving key manufacturing regions.

"The acquisition of Huffman Automation provides us with an established base of operations in Michigan, while our new office in Cincinnati puts DSI in the heart of the U.S. manufacturing belt," said Jason Dupre, CEO of DSI Innovations. "From these two locations, DSI will support existing and new clients across many of the top 10 manufacturing states, including Ohio (#3), Illinois (#4), Michigan (#5), Pennsylvania (#6), Indiana (#8), and Wisconsin (#9). With our headquarters in North Carolina (#10), DSI now has the personnel and geographical reach to serve clients across seven of the leading manufacturing states in the U.S."

Scott Huffman, founder, owner of Huffman Automation, and current Team Leader of DSI's Jacksonville, Florida office, commented on the collaboration: "Through this transition, I've been able to use my experience to continue growing our Jacksonville office and delivering value to our customers. As Huffman Automation becomes part of DSI, I look forward to expanding our reach further throughout the industry, including breaking into new sectors across the Midwest. If you treat your customers and employees right, growth follows naturally."

About DSI Innovations

Headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, DSI Innovations is a premier provider of comprehensive automation solutions across machine, process, discrete, building, and data automation. From system design and implementation to commissioning of industrial control and data systems, DSI offers a full range of automation services. With experience spanning small OEM projects to Fortune 500 enterprises, DSI brings reliable and scalable automation solutions to diverse industries.

About Huffman Automation

Founded six years ago in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Huffman Automation specializes in industrial automation, plant-floor data integration, PLC and HMI programming, controls design (including CAD), and custom software development. After joining DSI Innovations in February 2024, Scott Huffman now leads DSI's Jacksonville office while continuing to manage Huffman Automation, bringing his extensive Midwest industry expertise to DSI's expanding network.

