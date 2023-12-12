DSM Biomedical announces brand name change for its Dyneema Purity® portfolio into Ulteeva Purity™

"I am extremely proud to see our new brand launching today," says DaniAlle Petra, Global Biomaterials Director at DSM Biomedical. "This is the culmination of a world-class team who came together to ensure the success of our Ulteeva Purity™ debut." Post this

"I am extremely proud to see our new brand launching today," says DaniAlle Petra, Global Biomaterials Director at DSM Biomedical. "This is the culmination of a world-class team who came together to ensure the success of our Ulteeva Purity™ debut. Although we have a new name and face to our portfolio, our commitment to our partners is unchanged; We remain the partner of choice for UHMWPE fiber, membrane, and powder expertise."

It is well-known that DSM Biomedical is a leading manufacturer of UHMWPE fibers for the medical industry. The company's 20-year clinical track record ensures that their UHMWPE solutions meet the highest medical grade quality, purity, and consistency requirements globally. Furthermore, DSM Biomedical's dedication to partnering across every step of the continuum of creation to generate tomorrow's innovative solutions today remains unchanged. Through their long-standing and strategic partnerships, they remain committed to harnessing science in ingenious ways to push what's possible in the art of healing. These key pillars continue to drive DSM Biomedical's strategy, ultimately enabling them to bring progress to life for millions of patients worldwide through their company-wide vision of solving our world's healthcare needs through sustainable science.

