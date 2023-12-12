DSM Biomedical announces brand name change for its Dyneema Purity® portfolio into Ulteeva Purity™

DSM Biomedical, part of dsm-firmenich, is excited to announce that they are rebranding their Dyneema Purity® Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) portfolio into the market under a new brand name – Ulteeva Purity™ UHMWPE fiber, membrane, and powder.
GELEEN, Netherlands, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This brand name change comes on the heels of the 2022 announcement that Royal DSM had reached an agreement to sell its Protective Materials business to Avient Corporation. While this transaction affects the use of the trademark Dyneema®, it has no impact on any of DSM Biomedical's actual UHMWPE product properties as all formulations and processing techniques within its fiber, membrane and powder portfolio remain unchanged.
Inspired by the word 'ultimate,' 'Ulteeva' represents unique scientific innovation that marries the best features with highly desired benefits to create superior outcomes. Furthermore, the new logo for Ulteeva Purity™ signifies the continuum of innovation woven into every solution that DSM Biomedical offers, ultimately hinging on the company's global partnership approach.
"I am extremely proud to see our new brand launching today," says DaniAlle Petra, Global Biomaterials Director at DSM Biomedical. "This is the culmination of a world-class team who came together to ensure the success of our Ulteeva Purity™ debut. Although we have a new name and face to our portfolio, our commitment to our partners is unchanged; We remain the partner of choice for UHMWPE fiber, membrane, and powder expertise."
It is well-known that DSM Biomedical is a leading manufacturer of UHMWPE fibers for the medical industry. The company's 20-year clinical track record ensures that their UHMWPE solutions meet the highest medical grade quality, purity, and consistency requirements globally. Furthermore, DSM Biomedical's dedication to partnering across every step of the continuum of creation to generate tomorrow's innovative solutions today remains unchanged. Through their long-standing and strategic partnerships, they remain committed to harnessing science in ingenious ways to push what's possible in the art of healing. These key pillars continue to drive DSM Biomedical's strategy, ultimately enabling them to bring progress to life for millions of patients worldwide through their company-wide vision of solving our world's healthcare needs through sustainable science.
About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.
About DSM Biomedical
As the world's unrivaled biomaterials expert and committed partner in driving sustainable innovation in healthcare, DSM Biomedical, a subsidiary of dsm-firmenich, is at the forefront of biomaterial science and process innovation. The company's technologies and support are recognized for their unmatched quality, reliability, and performance in multiple markets worldwide. www.dsm.com/biomedical
Media Contact
Kathena Siegel, DSM Biomedical, 1 215-539-3255, [email protected], www.dsm.com/biomedical
