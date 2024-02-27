DSM Biomedical expands manufacturing footprint through investment in new Pennsylvania facility

"With this infrastructure expansion initiative, we are proud to showcase our commitment to growth alongside our partners," says Gersen Gabriel, Vice President of Global Operations at DSM Biomedical. Post this

Eric Shelton, Vice President of Global Commercial at DSM Biomedical added, "This is a compliment to the DSM Biomedical team, whose passion for bringing progress to life fuels our continued commitment to our partners. By leveraging our unrivaled expertise in biomaterial science as well as our processing know-how, we look forward to enabling our customers to grow within the medical device and pharma space."

It is well-known that DSM Biomedical is a leading biomaterial solutions provider for the medical industry. The company's 30+ years of experience working with the world's leading medical device and pharmaceutical companies ensures that its solutions meet the highest medical grade quality and consistency requirements globally. This commitment remains unchanged through DSM Biomedical's newest infrastructure expansion initiative, ultimately enabling it to bring progress to life for millions of patients worldwide through its company-wide vision of solving our world's healthcare needs through sustainable science.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

About DSM Biomedical

As the world's unrivaled biomaterials expert and committed partner in driving sustainable innovation in healthcare, DSM Biomedical, a subsidiary of dsm-firmenich, is at the forefront of biomaterial science and process innovation. The company's technologies and support are recognized for their unmatched quality, reliability, and performance in multiple markets worldwide. To learn more, visit DSMBiomedical.com.

