dsm-firmenich Announces Paul Spencer as new President of Biomedical Business

In 2005 Paul co-founded Brookwood Pharmaceutical and its wholly owned biomaterial subsidiary, Lakeshore Biomaterials. That business was sold to Surmodics, where he held numerous leadership roles, and later to Evonik. At Evonik, Paul was responsible for their drug delivery and medical device polymer business, culminating in his most recent executive position as SVP of Drug Products. He also represented Evonik's Nutrition and Care Division on the North American Leadership Team upon returning to the US from Germany, where he resided from 2015-2023.

"I'm extremely happy to have found who I think is the best fit for the President role at dsm-firmenich Biomedical," says Philip Eykerman, President – Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC). "Paul is a capable leader who possesses strengths that go beyond his industry expertise. I have no doubt that our Biomedical business will continue to thrive under his leadership."

Paul adds, "I am truly honored and humbled to be the next President of dsm-firmenich Biomedical." Based in Exton, Pennsylvania near Biomedical's Global Headquarters facility, he looks forward to collaborating across dsm-firmenich and continuing the company's mission of bringing progress to life.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

www.dsm-firmenich.com

About Biomedical

As the world's unrivaled biomaterials expert and committed partner in driving sustainable innovation in healthcare, Biomedical is at the forefront of biomaterial science and process innovation. The company's technologies and support are recognized for their unmatched quality, reliability, and performance in multiple markets worldwide. To learn more, visit dsm-firmenich.com/biomedical.

