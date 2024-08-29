Dsm-Firmenich Announces Successful Defense of Patent Protecting Its Medical-Grade Colored Yarn Products

"We are pleased with the USPTO's decision to uphold our patent," said Paul Spencer, President of the Biomedical division of dsm-firmenich. "This decision reinforces the strength and validity of our patent and confirms the value of our investments in Ulteeva Purity™ UHMWPE fiber technology." Post this

"We are pleased with the USPTO's decision to uphold our patent," said Paul Spencer, President of the Biomedical division of dsm-firmenich. "This decision reinforces the strength and validity of our patent and confirms the value of our investments in Ulteeva Purity™ UHMWPE fiber technology."

dsm-firmenich is a world leading manufacturer of colored Ulteeva Purity™ UHMWPE fibers for the medical industry with a proven track record of success in producing fibers that meet the highest quality, purity, and consistency requirements globally. dsm-firmenich holds a broad portfolio of patents in various countries around the world and proactively monitors third-party activities for potential infringement, acting where necessary to protect against illegal use of its patented technologies.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life™ every day, everywhere, for billions of people.

www.dsm-firmenich.com

About Biomedical

As the world's unrivaled biomaterials expert and committed partner in driving sustainable innovation in healthcare, Biomedical is at the forefront of biomaterial science and process innovation. The company's technologies and support are recognized for their unmatched quality, reliability, and performance in multiple markets worldwide. To learn more, visit dsm-firmenich.com/biomedical

