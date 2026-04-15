DSR Corporation Contributes Identity Platform to Hiero Project of Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust, Accelerating Enterprise Adoption of Decentralized Identity

"By contributing Hiero Heka, DSR is helping ensure that this critical trust layer is built collaboratively and in the open. We applaud their commitment to open development and to taking a leadership role in advancing Heiro's identity infrastructure ecosystem." Post this

Implementing decentralized identity capabilities has traditionally required navigating fragmented protocols and complex integrations. Heka addresses these challenges by providing a scalable, enterprise-ready foundation that enables integration into existing systems while maintaining flexibility to evolve with changing requirements. Its inclusion in the Hiero ecosystem also supports the development of open, community-driven identity infrastructure aligned with enterprise needs, helping reduce vendor lock-in and strengthen ecosystem credibility.

"While decentralized identity standards have matured significantly, there is still a gap between specification and production deployment," said Alexander Scherbakov, Head of the Decentralized Systems Division at DSR Corporation. "Hiero Heka addresses this by providing a cohesive, production-ready platform that allows organizations to implement decentralized identity systems without building foundational components and while also supporting emerging AI-driven use cases where trusted identity is critical."

Heka is designed with a focus on the emerging AI and agentic economy. As AI systems become more autonomous, they require trusted digital identities to transact, make decisions, and interact across platforms. Heka enables AI agents to issue, receive, verify, and act on verifiable credentials securely and at scale.

"Identity is a critical component of the trust layer of decentralized systems, especially in the age of AI," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director of LF Decentralized Trust and General Manager of Decentralized Technologies at the Linux Foundation. "By contributing Hiero Heka, DSR is helping ensure that this critical trust layer is built collaboratively and in the open. We applaud their commitment to open development and to taking a leadership role in advancing Heiro's identity infrastructure ecosystem."

Heka helps enterprises respond to growing demands around digital trust, regulatory compliance, and secure data exchange. With Heka, organizations can:

Accelerate deployment of decentralized identity solutions

identity solutions Reduce integration complexity and implementation risk

Align with emerging global standards

Integrate identity into existing systems and user experiences

The Hiero Heka Identity Platform is a modular solution designed for interoperability across both public and permissioned environments, enabling organizations to deploy identity solutions that are standards-aligned and adaptable to evolving requirements.

The platform combines:

Mobile and web-based identity wallets

Backend services

Verifiable credential issuance and verification flows

Support for standards including OpenID4VC, DIDComm, SD-JWT, and Anoncreds

Heka also supports emerging use cases in AI-driven and agent-based systems, where trusted, machine-readable identity is essential for secure interactions between autonomous entities.

"While the initial code within Hiero was contributed by Hedera, it's exciting to see other organizations not only adopt the technology but also bring new innovations into the ecosystem," said Hendrik Ebbers, Director of Open Source at Hashgraph. "Heka is a strong example of this. It enables developers to build and integrate modern, identity-based solutions, such as those using DIDs, on top of any Hiero network, including Hedera mainnet. With Heka, Hiero now offers an out-of-the-box foundation for creating and verifying identity for individuals and even AI agents. This opens the door to new use cases, including agentic commerce and beyond."

Hiero is the openly developed and governed code foundation of the Hedera network, providing the core infrastructure for building decentralized applications. Heka introduces a critical application-layer component that helps bridge the gap between foundational infrastructure and real-world enterprise identity use cases, expanding enterprise-ready capabilities, reducing barriers to adoption, and advancing open, interoperable identity standards.

Resources

Heka Identity Platform Repository:

https://github.com/hiero-ledger/heka-identity-platform

Learn more about DSR SSI Toolkit:

https://en.dsr-corporation.com/news/ decentralized -digital- wallet -and-toolkit

-digital- -and-toolkit Contribution proposal to Hiero:

About DSR Corporation

DSR Corporation (DSR) is a global software and product development company based in Denver, Colorado, delivering wireless, embedded, Web3, AI/computer vision, enterprise web, and mobile solutions to companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 in a wide range of industries since 1998. With nearly a decade of experience in decentralized systems, blockchain, web3 and self-sovereign identity (SSI) technologies, DSR is a key contributor to over 75 open source projects and an advocate for open standards and a decentralized Web3 world. The company is an active member of the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LFDT), Decentralized Identity Foundation, OpenWallet Foundation, and Connectivity Standards Alliance. Explore our comprehensive solutions offering at DSR Corporation.

Media Contact

Kristie Kidder, DSR Corporation, 1 (720) 962-9525, [email protected], www.dsr-corporation.com

SOURCE DSR Corporation