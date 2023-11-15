DSR Corporation Evolves Hyperledger Indy with New Proof of Concept Based on Hyperledger Besu

"Building trust in the blockchain ecosystem is critical, and we are committed to open-source and interoperability standards of Web3," said Genie Peshkova, President of DSR Corporation. Post this

Indy ledger is an open-source project under the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger umbrella and is considered one of the most stable and adopted frameworks for decentralized and self-sovereign identity (SSI). The platform gives individuals, organizations and devices control over digital identities and provides a library of tools and protocols necessary to create, manage and verify digital identities in a secure and privacy-preserving manner. The new Indy Ledger is based on Besu to improve Indy, making it easier to use for end-users. Besu is an Ethereum client designed to be enterprise-friendly for both public and private permissioned network use cases.

"The objective of this initiative is to increase adoption of both Indy and Besu and is a logical bridge between the two graduated Hyperledger projects," said Alexander Shcherbakov, head of Decentralized Systems business unit in DSR. "Indy 2.0 solves real issues and use cases where a permissioned ledger is necessary for decentralized identity. We've made the new implementation compatible with the old one and have developed clear and easy-to-use migration guides for existing deployments."

DSR's decentralized systems team is a leader in the design, development and maintenance of advanced and secure distributed ledgers and self-sovereign identity technologies. Indy ledger 2.0 PoC replaces the custom consensus protocol implementation with the stable and maintained Hyperledger Besu framework. This change allows Indy Ledger to focus on SSI business logic, which will:

Simplify maintenance of the codebase

Streamline onboarding and implementation of new features

Employ common market technologies, e.g., Solidity

Significantly increase network throughput and the number of validators

Enable migration of existing Indy deployments to the new Indy 2.0 version

Extend supported use cases for permissionless networks such as Ethereum Main Net

Main Net Facilitate the use of the new Indy/SSI smart contracts for existing private permissioned deployments based on Hyperledger Besu, e.g., to extend supply chain use cases

Indy 2.0 code is open-sourced and available at https://github.com/hyperledger/indy-node/pull/1821. For additional information regarding DSR's completed PoC for Hyperledger Indy, visit: https://en.dsr-corporation.com/news/dsr-hyperledger-besu. DSR offers a library of decentralized systems educational blogs specific to Hyperledger projects, self-sovereign identity projects and distributed ledgers.

About DSR Corporation

DSR Corporation (DSR) is a global software and product development company based in Denver, Colorado, delivering IoT, wireless, AI, big data, blockchain, and embedded solutions for full-stack web, enterprise and mobile applications since 1998. With nearly a decade of experience in decentralized systems and self-sovereign identity (SSI) technologies, the company is a significant contributor to more than 50 open-source projects, including Hyperledger Indy, Aries, AnonCreds and Ursa, in addition to Sovrin, cheqd and the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) distributed compliance ledger. DSR project managers and engineers are experts in creating, deploying, testing and managing SSI, blockchain and distributed ledger projects. DSR advocates for open standards and is committed to a decentralized Web3 world, giving everyone more control over their data, increasing security, driving privacy regulations and helping support government initiatives for regulators and consumers. DSR is an active member of the Decentralized Identity Foundation, Trust Over IP Foundation, OpenWallet Foundation, Hyperledger Foundation, Linux Foundation and CSA. The company's clients include forward-thinking public and private leaders such as the Government of British of Columbia, EDF, Legrand, Netflix, Nordic Semiconductor, Seagate and Sysgo. Explore our comprehensive solutions offering at DSR Corporation and decentralized systems expertise at DSR SSI/Blockchain.

About Hyperledger Foundation

Hyperledger Foundation was founded in 2015 to bring transparency and efficiency to the enterprise market by fostering a thriving ecosystem around open source blockchain software technologies. As a project of the Linux Foundation, Hyperledger Foundation coordinates a community of member and non member organizations, individual contributors and software developers building enterprise-grade platforms, libraries, tools and solutions for multi-party systems using blockchain, distributed ledger, and related technologies. Organizations join Hyperledger Foundation to demonstrate technical leadership, collaborate and network with others, and raise awareness around their efforts in the enterprise blockchain community. Members include industry-leading organizations in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing, technology and beyond. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. To learn more, visit: www.hyperledger.org.

Media Contact

Kristie Kidder, DSR Corporation, 1 720 962 9525, [email protected], https://en.dsr-corporation.com/

SOURCE DSR Corporation