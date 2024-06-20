DSR Corporation's ZBOSS Zigbee® software stack is selected by Texas Instruments for the newest family of SimpleLink™ wireless MCUs

Adding ZBOSS allows TI to expand their customer portfolio by providing a consolidated, portable, and interoperable Zigbee® stack. Unified across multiple hardware platforms, architectures, and operating systems, ZBOSS provides flexibility and unlimited design options for end products Post this

"Texas Instruments is committed to enabling engineers to more easily use wireless connectivity to enhance their smart home and building automation applications," said Marian Kost, vice president and general manager of Connectivity at TI. "By joining the ZBOSS Open Initiative community, our SimpleLink™ CC2340 wireless MCU family, which is optimized for large Zigbee networks and low power consumption, now supports an industry-proven, cross-platform Zigbee stack that enables engineers to develop interoperable products for the Zigbee ecosystem."

ZOI is an innovative platform for silicon vendors and device manufacturers with ZBOSS at its core. Through ZOI membership, companies gain access to the ZBOSS stack's source code, growing knowledge base, continuous integration testing tools, and collaboration platforms. In addition to accelerated product development, members benefit from simplified maintenance and support, one of the costliest aspects of the product lifecycle.

"The addition of Texas Instruments to ZOI is an important step in bringing together the key silicon and device manufacturers that align with our mission in creating the community to foster collaboration and achieve the highest level of quality, security, and interoperability that is difficult to accomplish by a single vendor," said Anatoli Pechkov, CEO of DSR. "Adding ZBOSS allows TI to expand their customer portfolio by providing a consolidated, portable, and interoperable Zigbee® stack. Unified across multiple hardware platforms, architectures, and operating systems, ZBOSS provides flexibility and unlimited design options for end products."

Visit TI.com for more details about TI Zigbee solutions and the SimpleLink CC2340R5 and CC2340R2 wireless MCUs.

About DSR Corporation

DSR Corporation (DSR) is a professional software development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Founded in 1998, the company has been developing products in wireless technology since 2001, releasing cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) systems since 2006. DSR serves as an end-to-end IoT partner for many companies worldwide across various IoT verticals. The company has delivered solutions for enabling wireless communications in products, embedded software for gateways and sensors, integrating application layers, cloud backends, end-user apps (mobile and web), and general technology consulting with niche expertise. DSR excels in developing solutions covering the entire product spectrum - from the lowest level (hardware layer) to the top-level user apps. As an advocate of open standards and flexible development, DSR is technology and vendor-agnostic, understanding that not all solutions fit all use cases and business models. The company's extensive experience in different areas and commitment to quality are particularly recognized in the Japanese market.

http://www.dsr-iot.com | http://www.dsr-zoi.com

About ZBOSS

ZBOSS is a hardware agnostic, cross-platform, high-performance Zigbee® software protocol stack developed by DSR Corporation. ZBOSS Zigbee PRO 2023 and SubGHz are Connectivity Standards Alliance certified golden units. It features flexible build and run time configuration for all device roles, fixed memory footprint, CI/CD testing and development tools, and easy-to-use API for rapid application development. ZBOSS runs on Linux, RTOS, and bare metal. ZBOSS multiple SoCs, MCUs and transceivers from Nordic Semiconductor, Espressif, Texas Instruments, Silicon Labs, Qorvo, Telink, Synopsys, Microchip, and other chip vendors. Moreover, tens of millions of Zigbee®3.0 certified devices are powered by ZBOSS.

Media Contact

Kristie Kidder, DSR Corporation, 1 (720) 962-9525, [email protected], https://dsr-iot.com/

SOURCE DSR Corporation