DSS Awarded Option Period 1 of VistA Integration Revenue and Reporting (VIRR) Contract from the VA

The VIRR suite of products is an application composed of four modules that provide Inpatient and Outpatient Coding, Billing, Revenue Utilization Review, Non-Medical Care Collections Fund, VERA (Veterans Equitable Resource Allocation) and Compliance workload, productivity, and management auditing tools.

VIRR helps to identify potential deficiencies and offer electronic workflow processes ensuring that all required billable data is identified, collected, and passed to the necessary programs for coding, utilization review and billing. VIRR is also a very powerful auditing tool used by VA Compliance, VERA Coordinators and Office of General Council.

Option years are a common feature of service contracts with the federal government to provide base period of performance. The DSS VIRR team will continue to deliver this VA customized solution for coding, revenue, and reporting products deployed nationally. The team will continue to streamline processes, as well as integrate partner components to provide timely content for comprehensive and compliant coding and billing.

The VA revenue cycle has unique considerations and VIRR has been customized to meet these needs. Unlike other commercial off-the-shelf revenue products, VIRR integrates encoders with the latest code updates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the American Medical Association to provide dynamic coding and billing edits customized for VA. VIRR also provides end-users the ability to communicate between departments that is recorded at the encounter level as well as the ability to track inpatient and outpatient encounters throughout the lifecycle from visit/admission to billing.

DSS completed the deployment of the web-based version of VIRR that is being used nationally by the VA Office of Information and Technology (OIT). The web-based version will provide an opportunity to refine the VA revenue process and improve measures on KPI's.

About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)

Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation, keeping pace with evolving technologies as a solutions provider, solutions integrator, and professional services contractor to the Department of Veterans Affairs. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering care quality for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com.

