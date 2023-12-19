DSS Hires Robert L. Gordon III to Lead Artificial Intelligence Efforts

"I couldn't be happier to be joining the amazing professionals that make up DSS," said Mr. Gordon. "The development of AI technology is moving quickly, as shown by the current Administration's most recent Executive Order. Post this

"This important hire enables DSS to continue tailoring our advanced technology to help our clients improve health care delivery and veteran outcomes," said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS. "Rob is a proven leader, both during his military career and in the health care industry. His leadership helped SBG to become one of the fastest growing engineering, information technology, cybersecurity and AI service providers in the country. We look forward to the same kind of impact at DSS, particularly around the application of AI technology."

AI represents an immense opportunity for the human race to improve workflows and efficiencies across industry sectors. It also presents many dangers since AI to date has not been aligned with the values of humanity. AI must be developed in a trustworthy and responsible way, and the recent Biden Administration Executive Order lays out important guidelines to ensure AI is used in appropriate ways.

For example, Emotion AI is a specialized form of AI that is specifically designed to detect, interpret and provide real-time feedback about our emotions. Emotion AI technology analyzes data based on voice characteristics or facial expressions. Properly implemented, Emotion AI technology has the potential to directly support specific VA suicide prevention efforts. One specific area of opportunity could be in support of the VA's Veterans Crisis Line (VCL).

"I couldn't be happier to be joining the amazing professionals that make up DSS," said Mr. Gordon. "The development of AI technology is moving quickly, as shown by the current Administration's most recent Executive Order. That EO is an important and wide-ranging step to ensuring responsible AI is used for worthy purposes, such as how it can positively impact Veteran suicide prevention efforts. I am excited to bring the power of AI to bear on solving our customers' challenges. Our Veterans and their families deserve nothing but the best, and my mission to provide that for them will continue in this new position."

