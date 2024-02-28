DSS Joins the HIMSS Global Health Conference 2024 in Booth 1070

Company to showcase solutions and services as catalysts for innovation and digital transformation

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, announced today that it is once again joining the annual HIMSS Global Health Conference. The DSS Federal team will highlight its value proposition being catalysts for innovation and digital transformation.

DSS is enabling federal agencies to modernize health care and information technology systems that ensure highly available and accessible care and services to Veterans. It offers several technology solutions and innovations that improve efficiency across multiple clinical domains.

DSS' wholly owned subsidiary and professional services division, SBG Technology Solutions, along with King Street Technology Partners (KSTP), will be joining and collectively showcase their joint forces as game changers in the information technology industry.

One area that DSS is also proud to present at the conference is its cybersecurity solutions in partnership with PFP Cybersecurity. PFP's device credentialing toolsets will be offered by DSS to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Defense Health Agency. Learn more about this new capability that improves medical device security.

DSS also encourages attendees to visit its commercial health care arm, Juno Health at booth 1161.

The HIMSS 2024 organization, through its website said it is set to bring together a vibrant and diverse community of health care trailblazers from around the world. This gathering of more than 35,000 professionals and leaders includes visionary CIOs and top-level executives, dedicated health care providers, knowledgeable informaticists, tech-savvy health IT professionals, forward-thinking government officials, innovative disruptors, strategic consultants, and dynamic market suppliers, among many, many other movers and shakers.

The conference is happening on March 11 – 15 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)

Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a solutions provider, solutions integrator, and services contractor. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering care quality for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com.

