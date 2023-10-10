DSS Presenting at The Fall 2023 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit

"I am very honored to present and discuss VistA modernization to HIT industry leaders, especially since it's a viable solution for ensuring Veteran safety and continuity of care," said Whitmer. " Tweet this

The presentation will also discuss how no matter the outcome of the COTS solution, VistA will remain the vital backbone of VA operations. VistA supports many other functions across the VA beyond the EHR and will continue to be the only system used in VA medical centers across the country waiting for the new COTS EHR.

David Whitmer, FACHE and vice president for product operations (federal) at DSS, will present and lead this discussion on Thursday, October 12 at 9:50AM to 10:20AM.

"I am very honored to present and discuss VistA modernization to HIT industry leaders, especially since it's a viable solution for ensuring Veteran safety and continuity of care," said Whitmer. "We also aim to convey how investment in VistA minimizes cost, risk, time, and operational disruption while preserving and extending the VA's homegrown VistA platform."

In addition, David recently authored this Federal News Network guest article that provides more insights into his perspective around the VA's need to continue to invest in, maintain, and upgrade VistA as part of its EHRM efforts. David also shares these insights in this recent FORUM Keeping IT Brief podcast interview.

David Whitmer is a board-certified health care executive with 30 years of public health experience, including 20 years in C-suite positions directing facilities and operations for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), along with 10 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES).

