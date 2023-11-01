DSS Showcasing Game-Changing IT Solutions for Innovation and Mission Critical Information Systems at NVSBE 2023

"NVSBE provides the ideal opportunity for us to share our vision, solutions and services with Procurement Decision Makers (PDMs), VA leadership, and industry partners to help the VA reach its overall care mission for best meeting the needs of Veterans," said Mark Byers, president of DSS. Post this

"DSS and subsidiaries continually aim to be catalysts for advancing innovation and mission critical information systems for our federal customers," said Mark Byers, president of DSS. "NVSBE provides the ideal opportunity for us to share our vision, solutions and services with Procurement Decision Makers (PDMs), VA leadership, and industry partners to help the VA reach its overall care mission for best meeting the needs of Veterans."

DSS will be demonstrating its Comprehensive Care Coordination (C3) solution, which helps the VA reduce avoidable readmissions through real-time patient surveillance, alerting, documentation and reporting, along with its Patient Case Manager High Reliability Organization (PCM HRO) offering.

PCM HRO streamlines VA suicide prevention coordinator and case manager workflows, as well as automates the monitoring of Veterans at high risk for suicide. It is also designed to continuously monitor performance and achieve excellence, which is critical for the VA's journey towards becoming a High Reliability Organization (HRO).

Serving as a signature event for the 10th year, NVSBE brings together more than 3,000 participants from the government, small and large businesses, and Veteran-focused associations and service organizations. As a key destination of NVSBE, the exhibit hall hosts more than 200 businesses to showcase their products and services to NVSBE registrants.

NVSBE is taking place on Nov. 7-9 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla.

About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)

Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation, keeping pace with evolving technologies as a solutions provider, solutions integrator, and services contractor to the Department of Veterans Affairs. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering care quality for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 2022623340, matt@landrcomm.com

SOURCE Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)