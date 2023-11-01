DSS Showcasing Game-Changing IT Solutions for Innovation and Mission Critical Information Systems at NVSBE 2023

Company is a diamond sponsor for the premier conference that demonstrates the Veteran Affairs' (VA's) commitment to enable Veteran-owned small businesses and other socio-economic categories
JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS), a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private and public health care organizations, announced today that it will be showcasing its game-changing IT solutions for improving Veteran outcomes at the 2023 National Veterans Small Business Engagement (NVSBE) Conference in booth #142.
As a diamond sponsor of the event, DSS looks forward to discussing its federal health care solutions around digital transformation, patient safety, suicide prevention, supply chain modernization and others. Professional services provided by DSS' subsidiary, SBG Technology Solutions (SBG), and joint venture, King Street Technology Partners (KSTP), will also be sharing its capabilities.
"DSS and subsidiaries continually aim to be catalysts for advancing innovation and mission critical information systems for our federal customers," said Mark Byers, president of DSS. "NVSBE provides the ideal opportunity for us to share our vision, solutions and services with Procurement Decision Makers (PDMs), VA leadership, and industry partners to help the VA reach its overall care mission for best meeting the needs of Veterans."
DSS will be demonstrating its Comprehensive Care Coordination (C3) solution, which helps the VA reduce avoidable readmissions through real-time patient surveillance, alerting, documentation and reporting, along with its Patient Case Manager High Reliability Organization (PCM HRO) offering.
PCM HRO streamlines VA suicide prevention coordinator and case manager workflows, as well as automates the monitoring of Veterans at high risk for suicide. It is also designed to continuously monitor performance and achieve excellence, which is critical for the VA's journey towards becoming a High Reliability Organization (HRO).
Serving as a signature event for the 10th year, NVSBE brings together more than 3,000 participants from the government, small and large businesses, and Veteran-focused associations and service organizations. As a key destination of NVSBE, the exhibit hall hosts more than 200 businesses to showcase their products and services to NVSBE registrants.
NVSBE is taking place on Nov. 7-9 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla.
About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)
Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation, keeping pace with evolving technologies as a solutions provider, solutions integrator, and services contractor to the Department of Veterans Affairs. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering care quality for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com.
