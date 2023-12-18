DSS Subsidiary SBG Technology Solutions (SBG) Promotes Bruce Dickey to President and CEO

"With government IT modernization efforts moving at a fast pace, I look forward to expanding our service capabilities and keeping SBG at the cutting-edge of innovation," said Dickey. Post this

"With government IT modernization efforts moving at a fast pace, I look forward to expanding our service capabilities and keeping SBG at the cutting-edge of innovation," said Dickey. "Fiscal Year 2024 is already proving to be a pivotal year where AI and cyber will be on the forefront of ensuring mission success throughout government."

As a retired Navy Captain with over 30 years combined of military and industry experience, including expertise in Systems Engineering and Program Management, Bruce successfully built highly effective teams while managing major acquisition programs for the Intelligence Community (IC) and the US Navy.

Following his commissioning in the Navy in 1989, Bruce served as a Surface Warfare Officer and later as Engineering Duty Officer for multiple afloat and ashore commands. His last assignment prior to military retirement in 2017 was with the Communications Directorate at the National Reconnaissance Office.

In 2021, DSS acquired SBG to expand its service capabilities for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Department of Defense (DoD), as well as with other federal agencies. DSS has also complimented and helped to build upon SBG's Health IT services and National Security capabilities and experience through the development of new products to support government and commercial clients.

About SBG Technology Solutions

SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and AI services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients includes VA, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Defense Health Agency (DHA), the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army National Guard, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB), and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at https://sbgts.com/.

About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)

Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation, keeping pace with evolving technologies as a solutions provider, solutions integrator, and professional services contractor to the Department of Veterans Affairs. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering care quality for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com.

Media Contact

