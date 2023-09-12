DTC Vision Care Company, LensDirect, to Launch Customer Loyalty Program

"Our rewards program is part of an on-going effort to enhance the overall customer experience so we're the continued choice for all their vision care needs." Ryan Alovis, Chief Executive Officer of LensDirect. Tweet this

Loyalty programs are increasing in popularity, especially as retailers look for ways to keep customers coming back. In fact, 90% of companies had some sort of loyalty program in 2020, according to Accenture. These days, more retailers are revamping their loyalty programs to experiment with new rewards to offer and different levers to pull in order to encourage certain types of customers to spend more.

The launch of LensDirect Rewards is the latest milestone for LensDirect. The award-winning vision care online retailer has launched a slew of initiatives and has become a regular on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. Over the past year, LensDirect has re-launched its new website, has been called one of the "best places to buy replacement prescription lenses online" by CNET, mentioned as one of the "best places to buy glasses online in 2023", and more.

In the coming months, LensDirect will unveil its iPhone app which will allow its customers to place orders, manage their contact lens subscription, measure their pupillary distance, try on frames via augmented reality, and more. For more information on LensDirect.com, visit http://www.lensdirect.com.

About LensDirect

Founded in 1992, LensDirect.com is one of the largest independent online retailers of vision care products. LensDirect offers name-brand contact lenses, their own lines of eyewear, a lens replacement service (same frames, new lenses), and vision care accessories. The New York-based company operates with a customer first mentality and because of that, they're rated Excellent by Trustpilot with nearly 6000 reviews.

