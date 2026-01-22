DTiQ Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate AI Innovation and Global Expansion in 2026

DTiQ leadership appointments accelerate AI innovation and global expansion in 2026. The changes support DTiQ's focus on advancing AI-powered business solutions, enhancing global execution, and strengthening its channel-led strategy to better serve clients worldwide across Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), Retail, and Convenience Stores.
MARLBORO, Mass., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTiQ, a leading provider of AI-powered, video-enabled business and risk management solutions for multi-site operators, today announced a series of leadership appointments and regional promotions aligned with its 2026 priorities: advancing AI-driven product innovation and strengthening global execution through a channel-led go-to-market model. DTiQ serves industries with high-volume, distributed operations—including quick-service restaurants (QSRs), retail, and convenience stores—where limited real-time visibility and inconsistent execution can impact risk management, brand standards, revenue, and profitability.
Over the past several years, DTiQ has increased its focus on the QSR sector, developing an integrated, AI-powered operations platform that supports both in-store and drive-thru environments. The platform brings together video intelligence, operational data, and IoT to support frontline execution and provide operators with timely insights across large, distributed networks. "Our focus is on helping operators improve visibility and decision-making at scale," said JL Valente, Chief Executive Officer of DTiQ. "These leadership changes reflect where we are as a company and our priorities for 2026—continued investment in product depth, disciplined execution, and global reach."
Product and Technology Leadership
DTiQ has promoted Krzysztof Osiński as Chief Product and Technology Officer. In this role, Osiński will lead the company's product and technology strategy, with responsibility for product management, engineering, and the continued development of DTiQ's AI capabilities across edge and cloud environments. His scope includes advancing automation and predictive insights across DTiQ's in-store and drive-thru solutions.
Marketing, Channels, and Regional Leadership
To support its 2026 growth objectives, DTiQ has strengthened its commercial leadership. Vanessa Martins has been appointed Senior Director of Marketing, reporting directly to the CEO. She will lead global marketing efforts, including brand, product marketing, demand generation, and partner enablement.
DTiQ continues to expand its channel-led go-to-market approach globally, supported by the following appointments:
- Daiman Singh, promoted to Vice President and General Manager, APAC.
- Atul Karanjkar, Vice President of Channel, EMEA
- Josiah Dawes, Director of Channel, Americas
All commercial and regional roles report to Terence Fitzpatrick, Chief Revenue Officer. "As global brands expand across regions, they are looking for solutions that operate consistently across markets," said Fitzpatrick. "DTiQ's platform and partner ecosystem allow us to support customers as they scale while maintaining local execution."
Looking Ahead
DTiQ supports tens of thousands of locations worldwide with a unified platform that connects in-store and drive-thru operations. As the company enters 2026, these leadership appointments reflect a continued focus on scalable innovation, operational consistency, and long-term customer outcomes.
Media Contact
Vanessa Martins, DTiQ, 1 702.344.0287, [email protected], https://www.dtiq.com/
SOURCE DTiQ
Share this article