DTiQ Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate AI Innovation and Global Expansion in 2026

"Our focus is on helping operators improve visibility and decision-making at scale. These leadership changes reflect where we are as a company and our priorities for 2026 — continued investment in product depth, disciplined execution, and global reach." JL Valente, DTiQ Chief Executive Officer

Product and Technology Leadership

DTiQ has promoted Krzysztof Osiński as Chief Product and Technology Officer. In this role, Osiński will lead the company's product and technology strategy, with responsibility for product management, engineering, and the continued development of DTiQ's AI capabilities across edge and cloud environments. His scope includes advancing automation and predictive insights across DTiQ's in-store and drive-thru solutions.

Marketing, Channels, and Regional Leadership

To support its 2026 growth objectives, DTiQ has strengthened its commercial leadership. Vanessa Martins has been appointed Senior Director of Marketing, reporting directly to the CEO. She will lead global marketing efforts, including brand, product marketing, demand generation, and partner enablement.

DTiQ continues to expand its channel-led go-to-market approach globally, supported by the following appointments:

Daiman Singh, promoted to Vice President and General Manager, APAC.

Atul Karanjkar, Vice President of Channel, EMEA

Josiah Dawes, Director of Channel, Americas

All commercial and regional roles report to Terence Fitzpatrick, Chief Revenue Officer. "As global brands expand across regions, they are looking for solutions that operate consistently across markets," said Fitzpatrick. "DTiQ's platform and partner ecosystem allow us to support customers as they scale while maintaining local execution."

Looking Ahead

DTiQ supports tens of thousands of locations worldwide with a unified platform that connects in-store and drive-thru operations. As the company enters 2026, these leadership appointments reflect a continued focus on scalable innovation, operational consistency, and long-term customer outcomes.

