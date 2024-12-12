DTiQ Appoints Tech Industry Veterans JL Valente CEO, Terence J. Fitzpatrick CRO, Lisa Harris, VP of Marketing

"The skill of this new team and their combined experience will enable us to take DTiQ to the next level and thrive in this stage of growth," says Karl Meyer, Partner at Digital Alpha. Post this

Fitzpatrick, a seasoned C-level executive, brings to his role over two decades of experience leading data-driven transformations. Renowned for his expertise in AI and computer vision, he consistently drives growth and innovation. His past projects in the QSR and retail spaces have earned him recognition globally, positioning him to impact the technology-driven DTiQ business worldwide. He previously founded two successful companies and led revenue generating initiatives at 24/7.ai and IPsoft. His expertise leading sales, marketing, and customer success teams will allow DTiQ to revolutionize the way they serve their clients and operate their business in this next cycle of growth.

Harris joins DTiQ with three decades of marketing experience, 20 years in technology and eight years in the security/loss prevention business. Most recently, she built and led marketing teams at Arcules and Envysion—where she led go-to-market strategy which catapulted the then 11-year-old business forward to record success in the QSR and retail loss prevention space.

"I am delighted to join DTiQ at this juncture," Valente said. "DTiQ has an extensive customer list of premier brands, a phenomenal AI-enabled video and loss prevention solution portfolio, a talented team, and a solid reputation established over many years. I am excited by the growth potential. And know we have the right team in place to make it happen"

"The skill of this new team and their combined experience will enable us to take DTiQ to the next level and thrive in this stage of growth," says Karl Meyer, Partner at Digital Alpha. "They will be extremely focused on working with partners and customers to build on the current business momentum and amplify DTiQ's market success and growth."

About DTiQ

DTiQ offers state-of-the art SaaS video surveillance, analytics and next gen Drive Thru solutions to improve loss prevention and operational excellence at multi-location Quick Service and Table Service Restaurants, retail, and convenience store locations. With 27 years of experience, DTiQ successfully enhances over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while delivering high ROI outcomes and protecting trillions of dollars in assets. DTiQ works with over 37,000 locations in the Americas, Europe, and Australia / NZ, including brands such as Adidas, Burger King, Crocs, Dairy Queen, Dunkin, GNC, McDonald's, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, Vineyard Vines, and Yankee Candle. For more information, please visit dtiq.com.

About Digital Alpha

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and services required by the digital economy with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. As part of this agreement, Digital Alpha has preferred access to Cisco's pipeline of commercial opportunities requiring equity financing. In addition, Digital Alpha has cultivated strategic partnerships with other Silicon Valley technology leaders, with whom it has already executed deals. Digital Alpha believes that it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including smart cities, next-generation broadband networks, and enterprise data management and communication solutions. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021.

