DTiQ Introduces Video Verification to round up its video - enabled business and risk management solutions

"Security should work quietly in the background, not pull operators away from running their business," said Kris Osiński, Chief Product Officer of DTiQ. "Video Verification strengthens our video platform by ensuring critical alerts are validated and acted on appropriately, giving customers confidence without added complexity."

Designed for After-Hours Protection

Video Verification is purpose-built for periods when locations are unoccupied and staff are unavailable, such as overnight hours or early-morning prep. Key benefits include:

Faster emergency response through verified video review

Fewer false alarms and reduced operational disruption

After-hours professional monitoring without internal staffing requirements

Improved safety and liability protection through verified video evidence

Seamless integration with no new hardware required

Practical Security for Modern Operations

As after‑hours incidents increase and staffing remains constrained, operators need security that responds intelligently - not reactively. Video Verification adds an extra layer of assurance for DTiQ's customers by ensuring that only confirmed incidents trigger escalation.

"Verified video eliminates unwanted disruptions so customers can focus their attention only when it's truly needed," said Noonlight President John Tassone. "This collaboration ensures alerts are reviewed by trained professionals, and that emergency services are engaged only when a real threat is confirmed."

Availability

Video Verification is available beginning February 26, 2026, as a paid subscription capability for DTiQ's customers, first in the United States, with international expansion following. Learn more at www.dtiq.com/video-verification

About DTiQ

DTiQ offers state-of-the-art SaaS video surveillance, analytics, and Drive-Thru solutions to improve loss prevention and operational excellence across multi-location Quick-Service and Table Service Restaurants, retail, and convenience store locations. With 27 years of experience, DTiQ successfully enhances over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while delivering high ROI outcomes and protecting trillions of dollars in assets. DTiQ works with over 33,000 locations in the Americas, Europe, and Australia / NZ, including brands such as Adidas, Burger King, Crocs, Dairy Queen, Dunkin', GNC, McDonald's, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, Vineyard Vines, and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.dtiq.com.

About Noonlight

Noonlight combines advanced technology with real humans to protect and comfort people so they can live freely. Founded in 2013, Noonlight has grown into a connected safety platform—partnering with leading products and services to deliver modern, affordable 24/7 professional monitoring and intelligent, data-rich emergency response through seamless API integrations. Today, Noonlight protects over 3.5 million people, has handled 3.2 million real alarms and 27 million video verification events, and partners with UL Listed, Five Diamond Certified Monitoring Centers to ensure top-tier safety and reliability. Noonlight works nationwide, enabling people to get help in any situation. For more information, visit www.noonlight.com.

