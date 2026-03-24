DTiQ Unveils Enhanced Drive-Thru Platform Built on Trusted Summit Innovations Technology

Modernized system offers vision or loop-based detection to improve speed‑of‑service, throughput, and guest experience

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTiQ today announced the launch of its enhanced drive-thru intelligence platform, built on the proven technology foundation of Summit Innovations, a long-standing leader in drive-thru timing systems used by restaurant operators worldwide.

The new platform modernizes the Summit system with advanced detection options, real-time staff guidance, and powerful analytics, providing operators with full visibility into the drive-thru journey—from vehicle arrival to order completion. While Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) remain the primary market, the platform is also designed for pharmacies, convenience stores, and other retail environments where drive-thru service is an essential part of the customer experience.

"Summit Innovations built a strong reputation helping operators measure and improve drive-thru performance," said JL Valente, Chief Executive Officer of DTiQ. "With this enhanced platform, we've preserved what operators trust about Summit while upgrading it with modern software, flexible detection technologies, and deeper operational insights that help teams move faster and serve customers better."

A key innovation is the addition of vision-based vehicle detection as an alternative to traditional induction loops embedded in concrete. While loops remain a reliable option, camera-based detection allows operators to monitor the entire drive-thru lane—including areas traditional loops cannot capture—without cutting concrete or disrupting operations.

The platform delivers capabilities designed specifically for real-world drive-thru operations:

Full Customer Journey Visibility

Track vehicles across all drive-thru service points. Vision detection expands coverage to pre-lane areas and wait bays, providing a complete view of the customer journey.

Drive-Off and Lost Sales Detection

Identify abandoned orders and quantify missed revenue opportunities to help operators improve staffing and service flow.

Real-Time Staff Guidance

Smart prompts help employees determine when to direct vehicles to wait bays, reducing congestion and improving throughput.

Gamified Performance Motivation

Real-time visual feedback celebrates strong service times and reinforces a culture of speed and efficiency.

Actionable Operational Analytics

Automated dashboards and alerts provide managers with insights to improve staffing, identify bottlenecks, and optimize drive-thru performance.

Integrated Operational Context

Drive-thru events can be correlated with transaction and video data, enabling operators to quickly investigate issues and improve service outcomes.

The platform is built on a modern software architecture designed to support flexible lane configurations, faster innovation cycles, and integration with existing drive-thru infrastructure, including induction loops, order points, speakers, and lane displays.

"Drive-Thru is a critical growth engine for our business, and guest satisfaction remains non-negotiable," said Greg Sleep, Director of Operations, Hungry Jack's. "This platform goes far beyond traditional timers by using gamification and real-time data to show teams the full drive-thru journey. That visibility empowers better decisions on the spot, keeping cars moving, lifting performance, and delivering a better experience for our guests."

Availability

DRIVETHRUiQ is available beginning March 24, 2026, for both new and existing customers. Learn more at www.DTiQ.com/DRIVETHRUiQ.

About DTiQ

DTiQ offers state-of-the-art SaaS video surveillance, analytics, and Drive-Thru solutions to improve loss prevention and operational excellence at multi-location Quick-Service and Table Service Restaurants, retail, and convenience store locations. With 27 years of experience, DTiQ successfully enhances over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while delivering high ROI outcomes and protecting trillions of dollars in assets. DTiQ works with over 32,000 locations across the Americas, Europe, and Australia/NZ, including brands such as Adidas, Burger King, Crocs, Dairy Queen, Dunkin, GNC, McDonald's, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, Vineyard Vines, and Yankee Candle.

Media Contact

Vanessa Martins, DTiQ, 1 7023432692, [email protected], www.dtiq.com

Ella Markham, DTiQ, [email protected], www.dtiq.com

SOURCE DTiQ