DTLA Law Group Highlights 2026 California Traffic-Safety Law Changes Affecting Drivers, Cyclists and Pedestrians

DTLA Law Group, a full-service civil litigation firm based in Downtown Los Angeles, is advising California road users about several traffic-safety law changes taking effect in 2026. New state measures address how red-light violations are enforced and establish safety requirements for electric bicycles and related lithium-ion batteries, with the shared goal of reducing severe crashes and equipment-related injuries statewide.

One of the most notable changes is Senate Bill 720, which creates an optional "Safer Streets Program" allowing cities and counties to enforce red-light violations through a civil process using automated camera systems. Violations do not add points to a driver's record, fines start at $100, and revenues fund local safety projects after covering program costs. Before systems go live, jurisdictions must base camera placement on safety data and adopt impact reports addressing civil rights, equity, and privacy concerns.

Another key measure, Senate Bill 1271, establishes fire and electrical safety standards for e-bikes, powered mobility devices, and the lithium-ion batteries and chargers that power them. Beginning January 1, 2026, all new devices and batteries sold in California must be tested by accredited laboratories and labeled to show compliance, and non-compliant products may not be sold or distributed. Requirements for rental devices phase in by 2028, part of a broader response to concerns about unsafe batteries that can overheat or ignite, causing serious injuries and property damage.

For DTLA Law Group, these changes are directly relevant to the firm's work representing victims injured on Southern California streets and sidewalks. The firm encourages residents to stay informed about local decisions to adopt red-light camera programs, review safety guidance for e-bike use and battery charging, and know their legal options if they are hurt in a traffic collision or an incident involving micromobility equipment.

"These laws set the new standard for keeping people safe," said Farid Yaghoubtil, founding partner of DTLA Law Group. "When someone is hurt because a law was ignored, knowing that law exists is the first step toward making things right."

