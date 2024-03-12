DTS Celebrates A Year of Success, Receives Prestigious Industry Recognition, Launches Compliance Offering, and Starts 2024 with Strong Industry Presence, New Hire

DTS' growth was reflected in the successful completion of the Joint Voluntary Surveillance Assessment (JVSA) achieving a perfect score. DTS expanded its cybersecurity division offerings amidst a competitive marketplace and saw strong demand for DTS' services as a result of the CMMC 2.0 Interim Rule. Post this

Best Places to Work in Virginia:

DTS was named #24 in the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The Best Places to Work in Virginia list is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers and providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm, and winners are published by Virginia Business.

DTS Continued Growth Forward

DTS' growth was reflected in the successful completion of the Joint Voluntary Surveillance Assessment (JVSA) achieving a perfect score. Additionally, DTS expanded its cybersecurity division offerings amidst a competitive marketplace and saw strong demand for DTS' services as a result of the CMMC 2.0 Interim Rule. The company continues to expand its technical security remediation and maintenance services to contractors and other companies required to meet industry cybersecurity requirements.

DTS recently welcomed Kevin McKinney to the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer. McKinney brings over 35 years of accounting, auditing, and compliance expertise within all facets of accounting. He has a successful track record of managing remote teams and revenue recovery. Mr. McKinney holds a Bachelor's in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Continuing its strong track record serving government organizations, DTS holds GSA Schedules for GSA PSS, GSA IT 70, and FAA eFAST and is proud to team with other leading contractors on the following contracts:

VETS 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)

VECTOR Veteran Enterprise Contracting for Transformation and Operational Readiness

ADVISOR Agile Delivery of VA Imminent Strategic and Operational Requirements

CIO SP3 Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners

DTS CyberSchool

DTS has debuted DTS CyberSchool, an online educational offering that includes courses, learning modules, and a cybersecurity awareness training solution that allows small businesses to meet basic cybersecurity requirements in-house. A timely offering, Cyber Track: Basic, is an online course that explains the 15 Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) security requirements and 17 minimum security controls required for CMMC Level 1, how to meet each one, and how to document compliance. For more information on the educational offerings available, please visit DTS Cyber Services or email [email protected].

DTS Expertise and Thought Leadership

Driving the industry forward, DTS thought leaders were invited to share their expertise on cybersecurity, compliance, and contracting at industry-leading events, including:

"Assessment Success! How To Prep for CMMC Level 2 Certification"

February 7, 2024, 1:30pm - 2:30pm, Hyatt Regency Atlanta, GA

Topic: DTS was selected to moderate and participate in the panel discussion with leaders from Microsoft, Cybersec Investments, and IVA'AL Solutions as they highlight best practices, proven solutions, and sound advice for those working on compliance certification.

Microsoft M365 Community Days

Feb. 10, 2024, Washington, DC

Topic: DTS's partnership and success working with Microsoft cloud solutions for security tooling, interoperability and compliance.

Florida APEX Accelerator

"CMMC in the Crosshairs: A Panel Discussion on Current Trends"

Feb. 13, 2024, 10:00am-12:00pm EST, Webinar

Topic: A panel of experts discuss the latest updates to the CMMC program, expectations, the Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment for CMMC level 2, and key priorities to keep in mind going into the new year.

National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC) Networking Dinner

February 21, 2024, 5:30-8:30pm PST

Sheraton Bay Tower, San Diego, CA

Topic: DTS's keynote will discuss the company's transition to the commercial market for its cybersecurity services and guide attendees through six key market differences between government contracting and commercial markets.

W&M National Security Conference on Data & Democracy: AI, Cyber Defense, & National Security

"Compliance vs. Security vs. Privacy"

March 22, 2024, 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Topic: DTS was retained to participate in a panel discussion on compliance and security with industry leaders from the FBI, Mastercard, Penn State and William & Mary experts.

DTS's Managing Principal, Edward Tuorinsky, proudly serves as the president of the Board of Directors for NVSBC (National Veteran Small Business Coalition), a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, and an active contributor of thought leadership to the Forbes Business Council. DTS is also a member of the Professional Services Council.

About DTS

DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS contact us at [email protected] or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.consultdts.com

