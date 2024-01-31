DTS Cybersecurity Expert Derek Kernus Selected for Prestigious SAME 2023 Technology Award for Cybersecurity Contributions

"We recently joined our client, IVA'AL Solutions, as organizations that have earned a perfect JSVA certification score, equivalent to CMMC Level 2, further demonstrating that we are committed to cybersecurity excellence," said Derek Kernus, Director of Cybersecurity Operations for DTS. Post this

"We recently joined our client, IVA'AL Solutions, as organizations that have earned a perfect JSVA certification score, equivalent to CMMC Level 2, further demonstrating that we are committed to cybersecurity excellence," said Derek Kernus, Director of Cybersecurity Operations for DTS and Certified CMMC Professional (CCP), CISSP. "I am honored to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing our work providing our customers with the best guidance and solutions to achieve CMMC-compliance and enhanced cybersecurity."

DTS is committed to top standards for cybersecurity. The cybersecurity staff are CISSP-certified, the gold standard for cybersecurity professionals, and several are also Certified CMMC Professionals. The company is a Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO) with the Cyber AB and is a Microsoft partner, utilizing their cloud network and security offerings for various IT structures, as well as an AvePoint partner, leveraging their cloud backup and data migration capabilities.

DTS Cyber Services span the cybersecurity lifecycle, providing a tailored, scalable approach that helps businesses establish and maintain a culture of security with solutions, systems, and policies. Services include cybersecurity reviews and assessments; remediation and compliance services; documentation; migration services; managed network and security services; compliance monitoring; licenses and partnerships; training; DIY tutorial packages and Fractional CIO support and CISO leadership, supplying customers with a senior technology leader who understands the business objectives and can provide technical direction.

In addition, DTS now offers DTS CyberSchool, an online educational offering that includes courses, learning modules, and a cybersecurity awareness training solution that allows small businesses to meet basic cybersecurity requirements in-house. The newest offering, Cyber Track: Basic, is an online course that explains the 15 Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) security requirements and 17 minimum security controls required for CMMC Level 1, how to meet each one, and how to document compliance. For more information, please visit DTS Cyber Services. For more information on DTS CyberSchool and how small businesses can be active participants in their own cybersecurity compliance, email [email protected].

About DTS

DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS, contact us at [email protected] or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.consultdts.com

Media Contact

Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of DTS), 1 7034449494, [email protected], https://consultdts.com/

