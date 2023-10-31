DTS Expands AvePoint CAPS Certification to Include AvePoint Cloud Backup

Edward Tuorinsky, DTS Managing Principal. "This is also another critical step in helping our customers achieve cybersecurity compliance with Executive Order 14028." Post this

"The AvePoint CAPS Program was created to help businesses like us expand our scope through the AvePoint certified partner network, enabling DTS to provide digital collaboration security and management solutions to customers by leveraging AvePoint's leading technology," explained Edward Tuorinsky, DTS Managing Principal. "This is also another critical step in helping our customers achieve cybersecurity compliance with Executive Order 14028."

DTS was recently named an AvePoint Rising Star at the first U.S. Partner Awards Dinner and kick off during the #shifthappens2023 Conference, where AvePoint discussed key trends in AI, information management and data security on October 10-11, 2023 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC.

DTS Cyber Services span the cybersecurity lifecycle, helping businesses establish and maintain a culture of security with solutions, systems, and policies. Services include cybersecurity assessments; remediation services; managed IT for ongoing monitoring and maintenance, training, and emergency response; and Fractional CIO support, supplying customers with a senior technology leader who understands the business objectives and can provide technical direction. As an AvePoint partner, DTS expands and improves its offerings to end-customers.

In addition, DTS now offers DTS CyberSchool, an online educational offering that includes courses, learning modules, and a cybersecurity awareness training solution that allows small businesses to meet basic cybersecurity requirements in-house. The newest offering, Cyber Track: Basic, is an online course that explains the 15 Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) security requirements and 17 minimum security controls required for CMMC Level 1, how to meet each one, and how to document compliance.

For more information, please visit DTS Cyber Services. For more information on DTS CyberSchool and how small businesses can be active participants in their own cybersecurity compliance, email [email protected].

About DTS

DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS, contact us at [email protected] or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.consultdts.com

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

