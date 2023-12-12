DTS Founder Edward Tuorinsky Named to Career T.R.A.C.K.'s Board of Directors

"As a native of Indiana, PA, I am always looking for ways to give back to the community and help drive economic growth," commented DTS Founder and Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky. Post this

Servicing Armstrong, Butler, and Indiana counties in Pennsylvania, Career T.R.A.C.K.'s mission is three-fold:

1. to help individuals who are marketable find a job

2. to help those without a solid skill set get appropriate training for today's job market and

3. to assist employers in fulfilling hiring needs.

"As a native of Indiana, PA, I am always looking for ways to give back to the community and help drive economic growth," commented DTS Founder and Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky. "Last year, we opened a new IT Service Center in Indiana, Pennsylvania, that provided more local jobs while advising businesses on their cybersecurity posture. I am pleased to continue our efforts in the Pennsylvania area and look forward to serving on Career T.R.A.C.K.'s Board."

The DTS IT Service Center in Indiana, Pennsylvania serves as a hub to assist customers with improving and maintaining their cybersecurity posture. DTS partnered with PA CareerLink to find and develop highly skilled IT employees to serve DTS's customers nationwide.

DTS Cyber Services span the cybersecurity lifecycle, helping businesses establish and maintain a culture of security with solutions, systems, and policies. Services include cybersecurity assessments; remediation services; managed IT for ongoing monitoring and maintenance, training, and emergency response; and Fractional CIO support, supplying customers with a senior technology leader who understands the business objectives and can provide technical direction.

In addition, DTS now offers DTS CyberSchool, an online educational offering that includes courses, learning modules, and a cybersecurity awareness training solution that allows small businesses to meet basic cybersecurity requirements in-house. The newest offering, Cyber Track: Basic, is an online course that explains the 15 Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) security requirements and 17 minimum security controls required for CMMC Level 1, how to meet each one, and how to document compliance.

For more information, please visit DTS Cyber Services. For more information on DTS CyberSchool and how small businesses can be active participants in their own cybersecurity compliance, email [email protected].

About DTS

DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS, contact us at [email protected] or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.consultdts.com

Media Contact

Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of DTS), 1 7034449494, [email protected], https://consultdts.com/

SOURCE JODER Communications (On Behalf of DTS)