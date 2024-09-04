DTS Shares CMMC and Compliance Expertise at Top Cybersecurity Conferences

DTS will share its cybersecurity and compliance expertise at two major industry conferences in the coming weeks tackling the timely topics of CMMC, cybersecurity regulations, and supply chain risk management.
ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTS, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services, will share its cybersecurity and compliance expertise at two major industry conferences in the coming weeks. As thought leaders, DTS will present two sessions tackling the timely topics of CMMC, cybersecurity regulations, and supply chain risk management.
DTS leadership will share its expertise at:
14th Annual PeakCyber Symposium
Colorado Spring, Colorado, September 10-12, 2024
Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 10:30am MT
DTS CEO and President Edward Tuorinsky will present Securing Your Supply Chain: How CMMC Affects Who you do Business With
Huntsville, Alabama, September 24 – 26 2024
Thursday, September 26, 10:30am CT
DTS CEO and President Edward Tuorinsky will share insights on The Impact of Supply Chain Risk Management on Government Contracting
For more information and to learn more about DTS's comprehensive cybersecurity and CMMC services, please visit DTS Cyber Services or email [email protected].
DTS's CEO and President, Edward Tuorinsky, is a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, and an active contributor of thought leadership to the Forbes Business Council. DTS is also a member of the Professional Services Council.
About DTS
DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS contact us at [email protected] or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.consultdts.com
Media Contact
Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of DTS), 1 7034449494, [email protected], https://consultdts.com/
SOURCE DTS
Share this article