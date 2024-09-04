DTS Shares CMMC and Compliance Expertise at Top Cybersecurity Conferences

DTS will share its cybersecurity and compliance expertise at two major industry conferences in the coming weeks tackling the timely topics of CMMC, cybersecurity regulations, and supply chain risk management.

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTS, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services, will share its cybersecurity and compliance expertise at two major industry conferences in the coming weeks. As thought leaders, DTS will present two sessions tackling the timely topics of CMMC, cybersecurity regulations, and supply chain risk management.

DTS leadership will share its expertise at: