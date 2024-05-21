DTS Shares Cybersecurity and Compliance Expertise at Top Industry Conferences

As thought leaders, DTS executives will moderate two panel discussions that feature industry and government leaders, tackling the timely topics of CMMC, cybersecurity regulations, and supply chain risk management.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTS, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services, will share its cybersecurity and compliance expertise at two major industry conferences in the coming weeks. As thought leaders, DTS executives will moderate two panel discussions that feature industry and government leaders, tackling the timely topics of CMMC, cybersecurity regulations, and supply chain risk management.

DTS leadership will share its expertise at: