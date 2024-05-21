DTS Shares Cybersecurity and Compliance Expertise at Top Industry Conferences

As thought leaders, DTS executives will moderate two panel discussions that feature industry and government leaders, tackling the timely topics of CMMC, cybersecurity regulations, and supply chain risk management.
ARLINGTON, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DTS, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services, will share its cybersecurity and compliance expertise at two major industry conferences in the coming weeks. As thought leaders, DTS executives will moderate two panel discussions that feature industry and government leaders, tackling the timely topics of CMMC, cybersecurity regulations, and supply chain risk management.
DTS leadership will share its expertise at:
Orlando, FL
Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 2:00 PM - 2:50 PM EDT, Location: Salon 1 & 2, Rosen Centre
Panel discussion: Your Cybersecurity Investment: Leveraging CMMC certification for competitive advantage
- Moderator: Edward Tuorinsky, DTS
- Panelists: Fernando Machado, Cybersec Investments, C3PAO; Freddy Naime, Microsoft; and J. Chris White, Clark Hill
The Ritz-Carlton, Arlington, VA
June 6th, 2024, 7:00am - 3:30pm EST
Panel discussion: CMMC: Is Your Company Cybersecurity Ready?
- Moderator: Edward Tuorinsky, DTS
- Panelists: Derrick Davis, U.S. Department of Defense (DOD); Karen Evans, Cyber Readiness Institute; Kelley Kierman, USAF; and Yasmine Abdillahi, Comcast Business
For more information on the educational offerings available, please visit DTS Cyber Services or email [email protected].
DTS's Managing Principal, Edward Tuorinsky, proudly serves as the president of the Board of Directors for NVSBC (National Veteran Small Business Coalition), a member of the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council, and an active contributor of thought leadership to the Forbes Business Council. DTS is also a member of the Professional Services Council.
About DTS
DTS is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded in 2011, delivering cyber, consulting, and management services—for exceptional results. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS employs talented individuals with a passion for excellence and surrounds them with the resources they need to excel. For more than a decade, we have helped public sector and commercial clients respond to changing environments and daunting challenges by clarifying pathways, applying expertise, and managing implementation. To learn more about DTS contact us at [email protected] or (571) 403-1841. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. www.consultdts.com
Media Contact
Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of DTS), 1 7034449494, [email protected], https://consultdts.com/
SOURCE JODER Communications (On Behalf of DTS)
Share this article