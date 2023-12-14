Dual Absolute T8090 for air leak testing in E-mobility industry

Presentation of the new T8090 equipment with Dual Absolute© technology by ForTest which allows the industrial testing of battery packs for the e-mobility sector. Features such as elimination of thermal and mechanical drift phenomena in the Reference part, double productivity, no periodic maintenance, high pressure test.

GÜNZBURG, Germany, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A world leader in leak test solutions, FORTEST, has launched Dual Absolute T8090, a new revolutionary instrument to solve the testing problems in electric cars equipment's for improving their performance, reliability, and efficiency.

Many parts of an electric car such as a battery, circuits, cooling systems, and packs, are prone to leaking. To prevent user dissatisfaction and potentially severe loss, these parts must be leak-proof. Off-road vehicles, in particular, require waterproof battery packs to avoid dust from infiltrating the components and generating performance and safety problems.

For car manufacturers and suppliers, leak testing of automobile parts to improve stability and efficiency has become an important aspect of the production system. With the rising demand for electric vehicles, it's become important to conduct more leakage testing on the whole battery pack and also on charging stations.

Therefore, leak test instruments for electric vehicle components must fulfill higher performance standards.

To combat these problems, FORTEST provides a combination of a traditional absolute-decay approach with the accuracy and sensitivity of a differential system, invent a new leak testing equipment Dual Absolute T8090 for automobiles.

Traditionally, for various electrical car components, pressure decay, classic differential, and visual testing methods are being used. However, these techniques could be slow, unreliable, have lost battery pack and other components leakage that, if avoid detection, can cause major quality and safety issues.

This technology can help to double the production rate of automobiles industries because it has a feature to test the two components simultaneously, having cycle times by using the safe zero center mode.

No compromise on quality, Dual Absolute T8090 have highly sensitive sensors for detection of faults and measurements as in classical differential system and is even more beneficial for the automotive e-mobility sector in such a way that, it does not require periodic maintenance due to its circuit optimization and efficient parts but, that is necessary in traditional differential instruments.

Traditional capacitive differential systems are sensitive to humidity that cause severe damage to both batteries and cost. But the SSM (solid-state measure) of the Dual Absolute T8090 measuring instrument is insensitive to humidity, therefore it eliminates the need for costly compressed air filtering systems, which are required for traditional capacitive differential systems.

Engineers must pass the battery pack from two types of leak testing to ensure its performance and stability: one evaluates the external chassis (IP68) hermeticity, and the other tests the interior cooling circuit of the battery. Using the new Dual Absolute T8090 instrument, the first test is carried out at (50 mbar) pressure with a leak rate of 10 cc/min, and the second is carried out at (1 bar) pressure with a leak rate of 2 cc/min. The full-scale measurement of pressure is up to 200 bar test is more than enough as compared to traditional limits of differential systems.

There is no expertise required for operating Dual Absolute T8090 instrument or understanding its design and functions because of its user-friendly interface. The Dual absolute's front panel is composed of a single sheet of hardened glass and aluminium that makes it very easy to clean and appropriate for use in laboratories and on manufacturing lines for testing components of electric cars. The internal panels are well-organized, and the visual display was developed only to show important data.

It ensures the dual safety of measuring channels due to absolute decay circuits with inherent protection and channel cross-checking of Dual Absolute.

The modern production solenoid control valves have permitted a 30% improvement in filling speed over the traditional models while keeping the same level of reliability, and stability times of components are significantly improved due to the large scale of leakage monitoring.

The modular structure of Dual Absolute T8090 also makes it unique in its features. It includes ports for USB slave, RS232, RS485, Profinet, EtherNet IP, and EtherCAT. A master USB connector is located on the front screen for connecting to a memory device to save test results, backup/restore settings, and update instrument programming.

Thermal printers, barcode scanners, and markers are all instantly connected through an internal interface.

It eliminates any problem of thermal or mechanical drift in the reference part of electric cars and all the measurements have been stored so as not to stress the sample and alter the measurements. Dual Absolute T8090 can make infinite measurements without drifts due to thermal and mechanical variations during a day and all the measurements are always accurate even in extreme conditions.

About FORTEST

ForTest is a globally leading solution provider that drives societal and industrial transformations toward a more effective and sustainable future. ForTest takes great care in the design and construction of its leak testing and flows testing equipment. They are modern, fast, efficient, reliable, and traceable. The new "T" Series takes leak testing technology to new levels. Not only is ForTest devoted to supplying the most advanced instruments on the market, but the company's whole strategy keeps moving, as it aims to establish synergy with its customers to give turnkey solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

Media Contact

Fabrizio Benatti, ForTest Group, 39 +39 059 557250, [email protected], https://www.fortest.com/en

SOURCE ForTest Group