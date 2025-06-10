Dual Enrollment and Graduate Enrollment Continue Upward Trend at Freed-Hardeman University

"Whether our students are high schoolers looking to get ahead, undergraduates choosing their future paths, or working professionals wanting to excel in their careers, FHU faculty and staff members go above and beyond to provide the resources that meet the needs of students at every stage." Post this

Launched in 2014, the online dual enrollment program allows qualified high school juniors and seniors across the country early access to FHU courses, offering younger students a jumpstart on their post-secondary educational goals. The university currently partners with 19 high school institutions in five states. During the past nine years, enrollment has grown by 545%, increasing from 103 students to 664. Credit hours have similarly climbed—from 542 to 3,529, a 551% increase.

"FHU's dual enrollment program continues to be an exciting opportunity for high school students to begin working toward a college degree," said Dr. Jared Gott, assistant dean of Emerging and Innovative Programs. "Beyond the program's growth, we are encouraged by our students' academic performance and the levels of program satisfaction. The dual enrollment program allows students to position themselves for financial, academic and professional flexibility."

At the graduate level, FHU offers 16 master's programs, four graduate certificates, and six specialist and doctoral programs. The university has achieved five consecutive semesters of new student growth and three straight years of improved graduate retention. Designed for working professionals, classes are available both online and in person. Currently, graduate students represent more than 14 different states, and the average age of students entering the program is 35.

Programs seeing the highest recent growth include the Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Doctor of Behavioral Health, Master of Divinity, and Master of Arts in Teaching.

Dr. Trent Adams, assistant dean of Graduate Admissions, noted the collaborative nature of the program's success. "Our five consecutive semesters of year-over-year growth in new graduate students represent the power of meaningful partnerships," he said. "By collaborating with school districts, mental health agencies, universities, ministry networks and others, we've been able to extend the reach and relevance of our programs. We're proud to walk alongside students as they enroll in our programs to prepare for new careers or elevate their current roles. We're honored they trust FHU to help them invest in themselves."

The growth of dual enrollment and graduate programs reflects Freed-Hardeman University's commitment to long-term student success. By providing flexible, high quality learning opportunities, FHU equips students at every stage of life to advance their education, achieve their goals and make a meaningful impact in their fields.

