Dual Honors for Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate and Vanessa Fukunaga by The European

Two exceptional honors. One global spotlight. Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate and Owner, President & CEO Vanessa Fukunaga have been awarded top recognition by The European, a prestigious London-based business and trade media authority. As part of its Global Lifestyle Awards, the publication named the brokerage 2025's Most Trusted Name in Luxury Real Estate—a reflection of the company's enduring leadership defined by integrity, innovation, and a legacy of distinction. Simultaneously, Fukunaga received the title of 2025 Luxury Real Estate Powerhouse, further cementing her reputation as a trailblazer in the international real estate arena.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highlighting organizations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and consistently advance their industries, The European honors strong corporate governance, excellence, expertise, and exceptional service quality. Demonstrating bold leadership, both Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate and Fukunaga impressed the jury and captured the public vote—earning dual recognition with one of the property industry's most respected global awards platforms. Read on to see why these latest accolades reflect the why behind the work—not just the what.
2025'S MOST TRUSTED NAME IN LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate has consistently set the benchmark in high-end property representation across México. With nearly three decades of dominance in the Los Cabos real estate market, the firm's dedication to client service, strategic marketing, and global connectivity has earned the trust of luxury home buyers and sellers worldwide. This award acknowledges the brokerage's unwavering commitment to excellence, cross-border expertise, and its role as a gateway for international investment in México's leading luxury destination.
2025 LUXURY REAL ESTATE POWERHOUSE: VANESSA FUKUNAGA
Fukunaga's forward-thinking leadership, multifaceted vision, and unmatched drive have once again captured international attention. As a recognized business innovator, brand strategist and media personality, Fukunaga continues to redefine luxury real estate on a global scale. Her ability to lead at the intersection of real estate, media, and lifestyle experiences underscores her powerhouse status—and this award celebrates the impact of her dynamic influence in shaping the industry's future.
The European recently interviewed Fukunaga in an exclusive story. Read full article here: EUROPE IS TURNING ITS ATTENTION TO LOS CABOS, MEXICO.
SPOTLIGHT ON LOS CABOS
Los Cabos commands international attention as one of the most attractive destinations for luxury living and investment. With its natural beauty, thriving economy and global appeal, the region remains a premier choice for European and international buyers alike. Offering an exceptional quality of life, year-round sunshine, and a seamless blend of modern infrastructure and cultural heritage, Los Cabos continues to attract discerning investors, retirees, and second-home seekers from around the world.
At the 2025 TravelAge West Wave Awards, Los Cabos was named Favorite Destination for Three-Night Stays and received the honor of Highest Client Satisfaction in Mexico, reflecting its reputation among travel professionals and the exceptional experiences it delivers. The destination also made headlines at the Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards 2025, with 30 local luxury hotels and resorts receiving prestigious honors—13 of which earned the top distinction of five stars—solidifying the region's standing as a leader in high-end hospitality.
Further fueling international demand, Los Cabos recently announced the return of its direct flight from Frankfurt, Germany, now entering its second season. This connection marks a continued investment in global accessibility, opening even more pathways for European travelers and investors. Los Cabos' expanding connectivity, growing portfolio of branded residences, and dynamic luxury property market have positioned it as a standout on the global map.
A PROUD MOMENT
These distinguished honors from The European are a celebration of an extraordinary team that continues to raise the bar in global luxury real estate. They add to an already impressive list of accolades for both the brokerage and Fukunaga, including 2024 Best Luxury Brokerage (Luxuri Awards), 2024 Masters of Luxury (Robb Report), 2024 Female Executive of the Year (Titan, Woman In Business Awards), and Most Inspiring Women Leaders To Follow In 2024 (Success Knocks Magazine).
With 2025 already off to a powerful start, this momentum is only growing. Congratulations to the entire Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate team and to Vanessa Fukunaga for this exceptional dual recognition from The European on the world stage.
Media Contact
Tania Ashby, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, 52 (+52) 624 105-8100, [email protected], www.snellrealestate.com
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate
Share this article