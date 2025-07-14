Dual Honors for Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate and Vanessa Fukunaga by The European

"To be recognized by The European in both categories is an extraordinary honor," shares Fukunaga. "This is not only a reflection of our team's dedicated pursuit of excellence, but also a personal milestone that fuels my commitment to elevate the luxury real estate experience for clients worldwide." Post this

Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate has consistently set the benchmark in high-end property representation across México. With nearly three decades of dominance in the Los Cabos real estate market, the firm's dedication to client service, strategic marketing, and global connectivity has earned the trust of luxury home buyers and sellers worldwide. This award acknowledges the brokerage's unwavering commitment to excellence, cross-border expertise, and its role as a gateway for international investment in México's leading luxury destination.

2025 LUXURY REAL ESTATE POWERHOUSE: VANESSA FUKUNAGA

Fukunaga's forward-thinking leadership, multifaceted vision, and unmatched drive have once again captured international attention. As a recognized business innovator, brand strategist and media personality, Fukunaga continues to redefine luxury real estate on a global scale. Her ability to lead at the intersection of real estate, media, and lifestyle experiences underscores her powerhouse status—and this award celebrates the impact of her dynamic influence in shaping the industry's future.

The European recently interviewed Fukunaga in an exclusive story. Read full article here: EUROPE IS TURNING ITS ATTENTION TO LOS CABOS, MEXICO.

SPOTLIGHT ON LOS CABOS

Los Cabos commands international attention as one of the most attractive destinations for luxury living and investment. With its natural beauty, thriving economy and global appeal, the region remains a premier choice for European and international buyers alike. Offering an exceptional quality of life, year-round sunshine, and a seamless blend of modern infrastructure and cultural heritage, Los Cabos continues to attract discerning investors, retirees, and second-home seekers from around the world.

At the 2025 TravelAge West Wave Awards, Los Cabos was named Favorite Destination for Three-Night Stays and received the honor of Highest Client Satisfaction in Mexico, reflecting its reputation among travel professionals and the exceptional experiences it delivers. The destination also made headlines at the Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards 2025, with 30 local luxury hotels and resorts receiving prestigious honors—13 of which earned the top distinction of five stars—solidifying the region's standing as a leader in high-end hospitality.

Further fueling international demand, Los Cabos recently announced the return of its direct flight from Frankfurt, Germany, now entering its second season. This connection marks a continued investment in global accessibility, opening even more pathways for European travelers and investors. Los Cabos' expanding connectivity, growing portfolio of branded residences, and dynamic luxury property market have positioned it as a standout on the global map.

A PROUD MOMENT

These distinguished honors from The European are a celebration of an extraordinary team that continues to raise the bar in global luxury real estate. They add to an already impressive list of accolades for both the brokerage and Fukunaga, including 2024 Best Luxury Brokerage (Luxuri Awards), 2024 Masters of Luxury (Robb Report), 2024 Female Executive of the Year (Titan, Woman In Business Awards), and Most Inspiring Women Leaders To Follow In 2024 (Success Knocks Magazine).

With 2025 already off to a powerful start, this momentum is only growing. Congratulations to the entire Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate team and to Vanessa Fukunaga for this exceptional dual recognition from The European on the world stage.

