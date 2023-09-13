Dublin San Ramon Services District joins the California Purchasing Group

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Tweet this

"As one of many public agencies looking to procure a variety of different goods and services, utilizing the California Purchasing Group allows us to find more vendors, increase participation and encourage more competition. It gives us more opportunities to choose reliable businesses to work with and helps ensure we can get what we need at a fair price," said Jason Ching, Senior Engineer and Capital Projects Manager at DSRSD when asked why the District decided to join the California Purchasing Group.

DSRSD invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/california/dsrsd and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 75 other public agencies participating on the California Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD):

DSRSD is a special district founded in 1953 that provides water and wastewater services to over 190,000 people in the cities of Dublin and San Ramon. The District's mission is to protect public health and the environment by providing reliable and sustainable water, recycled water and wastewater services in a safe, efficient and fiscally responsible manner. For more information about DSRSD, please visit http://www.dsrsd.com.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the California Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

