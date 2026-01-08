Duck Donuts Selects ProfitKeeper by PrimePay to Enhance Operational Efficiency

The franchise analytics platform empowers Duck Donuts to operate more efficiently through clear, actionable financial insights.

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrimePay, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software solutions, announced today that Duck Donuts, an international made-to-order donut franchise, has chosen ProfitKeeper by PrimePay as its franchise analytics platform.

"Duck Donuts is deeply committed to empowering our franchisees worldwide," said Devon Mailey, CEO of Duck Donuts. "By implementing ProfitKeeper, we're giving them the operational insights they need to monitor their business, optimize performance, and make informed decisions. This platform will also enable us to benchmark performance across the system and identify best practices that can be shared and scaled throughout our network."

ProfitKeeper is a franchise analytics platform that equips franchisors and franchisees with clear, unit-level profitability insights and powerful benchmarking tools. By seamlessly connecting essential data, ProfitKeeper delivers accurate, actionable information that strengthens franchisee collaboration and drives measurable performance improvement across the system.

"We're thrilled to partner with Duck Donuts and support their commitment to leveraging technology to help increase successful outcomes and profitability," said Kyle McEuen, SVP of ProfitKeeper by PrimePay. "With more than two decades of experience serving franchise systems, ProfitKeeper delivers the depth of financial insight and systemwide visibility brands are seeking to accelerate growth. Duck Donuts and its franchisees will gain powerful analytics that make it easier to consistently assess performance and uncover growth potential across every location."

"Franchises are navigating tighter margins and more moving parts than ever before, which makes timely, reliable data essential. ProfitKeeper gives both franchisors and franchisees the visibility they need to understand performance, spot trends early, and make confident, data-informed decisions," said Brian Meharry, President and COO of PrimePay. "From there, our broader suite of solutions of PrimePay and CoAdvantage can provide the tools franchises need to grow at every stage—from payroll and benefits to outsourced HR in order to support long-term success."

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 38 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. All our customers rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit PrimePay.com.

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. The company began franchising in 2013 and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 145 locally owned and operated shops across 27 states and international locations in Bahamas, Curacao, Egypt, Northern Ireland, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.

