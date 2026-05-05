Ducks Unlimited and Regenified Partner to Advance Regenerative Agriculture Verification and Conservation Impact

"This partnership gives us a practical way to apply our technical expertise in support of regenerative agriculture and new income opportunities for farmers and ranchers, while continuing to advance our habitat and conservation mission." Post this

"This partnership is about scaling regenerative agriculture verification in a way that is credible, practical, and rooted in real land stewardship," said Regenified CEO Salar Shemirani. "Ducks Unlimited is internationally respected for its conservation leadership and brings decades of experience working with landowners, producers, and partners across North America. Their deep understanding of working landscapes, water, habitat, biodiversity, and producer relationships makes them an outstanding partner as we expand access to Regenified verification."

The partnership is expected to go live in summer 2026, with an initial focus on North America-based producers.

The announcement comes as more farmers, ranchers, brands, and food companies seek credible ways to measure and verify the impact of regenerative agriculture, while also providing trusted proof points for customers and consumers. This partnership will help Regenified expand its ability to meet growing demand while maintaining the rigor, consistency, and integrity of its verification standard.

Through the partnership, trained DU professionals will conduct on-site and virtual verification work in accordance with Regenified's standards, protocols, tools, and reporting systems. Regenified will continue to manage the overall verification process, including quality assurance, scoring, reporting, and certification decisions.

"We believe that conservation works best when it works for the land and the people who manage it," says Billy Gascoigne, DU's senior director of agriculture and strategic partnerships. "This partnership gives us a practical way to apply our technical expertise in support of regenerative agriculture and new income opportunities for farmers and ranchers, while continuing to advance our habitat and conservation mission. By working alongside producers in the communities we serve, we can help connect regenerative outcomes with measurable conservation impact."

The partnership will also benefit producers by creating access to locally based, boots-on-the-ground verifiers who understand the regions and communities they serve. DU's field-based expertise and long-standing relationships with landowners and agricultural communities will help support a verification experience that is practical, informed, and connected to local landscapes.

DU's work under the partnership will focus on geographies where there is a strong connection between regenerative agriculture, waterfowl habitat, soil health, biodiversity, and broader conservation priorities. The aim is to support producers as they adopt and document practices that improve land health, strengthen ecosystem function, support farmer and rancher well-being, and create benefits for wildlife, water, rural communities, and supply chains.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands, and other waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 19 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU's projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife, and people in all 50 states. DU is growing its mission through a historic $3 billion Conservation For A Continent comprehensive campaign. Learn more at www.ducks.org.

About Regenified

Regenified is a leading independent verifier of regenerative agriculture practices, grounded in decades of research and farming experience around the world. Its proprietary 6-3-4™ Verification Standard is designed to assess measurable outcomes that improve soil health, enhance biodiversity, and build climate resilience across farms, ranches, and forests. Regenified provides science-based verification that helps producers, retailers, and consumers support a regenerative food system — one that restores ecosystems and strengthens supply chains from the ground up. For more information, visit www.regenified.com.

Additional information

All Ducks Unlimited personnel carrying out Regenified verification work will complete Regenified-led training and annual recertification. They will follow Regenified's standard operating procedures and customer experience requirements throughout the process, from pre-verification interviews to field visits, data collection, documentation, and reporting.

Media contacts:

Regenified

John Gregson

Head of Public Affairs and PR

[email protected]

www.regenified.com

Ducks Unlimited

KayLeigh Mitchell

Sustainability Communications Coordinator

[email protected]

www.ducks.org

Media Contact

John Gregson, Regenified, 1 (205) 239-6445, [email protected], www.regenified.com

KayLeigh Mitchell, Ducks Unlimited, [email protected], www.ducks.org

SOURCE Regenified