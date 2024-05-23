Duct Doctor USA Releases "Basic Air Conditioner Maintenance"

This guide offers maintenance and care tips for air conditioning units to help units function more efficiently and effectively.
ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duct Doctor USA has announced the release of its latest resource "Basic Air Conditioner Maintenance." This resource provides insight into the care and maintenance of air conditioning units by offering helpful tips.
Maintaining an air conditioning unit will help the system last longer, provide better service to the area it's cooling, and reduce utility costs. When air conditioners are properly maintained, they use less energy and need to be replaced less frequently. Many maintenance tasks for an air conditioner can be done by individuals, but it's best to reach out to a professional service for certain tasks or if an individual isn't sure how to care for a unit. These care tips should be performed on an annual basis, and if any issues arise, it's more cost-effective to repair them early.
"Regular maintenance will help to keep your air conditioning system running efficiently for years," according to Duct Doctor USA. Basic maintenance tasks include changing filters on the unit, keeping coils free of debris, replacing the fan belt, and lubricating the motor and bearings. It's also important to inspect controls and safeties, check refrigerant and pressures, verify operating temperatures, monitor the condensation drain line, and schedule professional checkups.
To learn more about basic air conditioner maintenance, please visit Duct Doctor here.
About Duct Doctor USA:
Founded in 1985, Duct Doctor USA provides quality source removal air duct cleaning and indoor air quality improvement services. Duct Doctor USA serves customers in over 125 cities and 11 states, and since 2005, they have served customers through foreign franchises. Duct Doctor USA management includes multiple NADCA Certified Air Systems Cleaning Specialists and two Board Certified Allergists.
Media Contact
Scott Maclellan, Duct Doctor USA, (404) 905-9913, [email protected], https://ductdoctor.com
SOURCE Duct Doctor USA
Share this article