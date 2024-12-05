Duct Tape Marketing Announces Leadership Transition: Sara Nay Promoted to CEO

Duct Tape Marketing, a leader in small business marketing systems, has announced a leadership transition, promoting Sara Nay to CEO as founder John Jantsch assumes the role of Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). Sara Nay, a key contributor to the company since 2010, has been instrumental in expanding its influence as both a marketing agency and a training organization, including overseeing the certification of over 400 agencies through its Fractional CMO program. As CEO, Nay aims to build on Duct Tape Marketing's legacy of empowering small businesses and agencies with proven methodologies. John Jantsch, transitioning to CIO, will focus on thought leadership, product innovation, and global expansion of the company's mission to make marketing simple and effective. Together, they aim to drive new growth and results for the Duct Tape Marketing community.

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duct Tape Marketing, a pioneer in small business marketing systems, is excited to announce that Sara Nay, who has been with the company since 2010, will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This transition marks a significant milestone for the company as its founder, John Jantsch, moves into a new role as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

Sara Nay has played a pivotal role in Duct Tape Marketing's evolution over the past 13 years, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO). She has been instrumental in growing the company's influence as a marketing agency and as a licensing and training organization. To date, well over 400 marketing agencies have completed Duct Tape Marketing's Certified Fractional CMO program, with many of them actively participating in the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network.

"It's an honor to step into the CEO role for a company I've been passionate about for so many years," said Sara Nay. "Duct Tape Marketing is more than a marketing agency—it's a community and a proven methodology that empowers small businesses and agencies alike. I'm excited to continue building on our legacy by driving results and creating new growth opportunities."

John Jantsch, who founded Duct Tape Marketing in 2002, will continue to guide the company in his new capacity as Chief Innovation Officer. In this role, Jantsch will focus on thought leadership, developing new products, and expanding the company's vision for supporting both small businesses and marketing agencies around the globe.

"Sara has been a driving force behind the success of Duct Tape Marketing for over a decade, and her promotion to CEO is a testament to her leadership and vision," said Jantsch. "This transition allows me to dedicate more time to exploring new ways to innovate and expand the reach of our methodology, helping both businesses and marketing consultants thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace."

As the company looks to the future, Sara and John will work together to advance the Duct Tape Marketing mission: to make marketing simple, practical, and effective for small businesses and marketing agencies.

About Duct Tape Marketing

Founded by John Jantsch in 2002, Duct Tape Marketing is a trusted marketing consulting firm and licensing organization. In addition to serving small businesses with practical and proven marketing strategies, Duct Tape Marketing trains and certifies marketing consultants and agencies to deliver its Fractional CMO methodology. To date, over 400 agencies have completed the program, many of whom are active members of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network. Duct Tape Marketing is dedicated to providing clarity, consistency, and results for businesses of all sizes.

