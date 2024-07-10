Dude Agency Announces Transformation into Bloom, Offering Management Consulting for Marketing Agencies

We realized that to continue providing exceptional value, we needed to evolve beyond our outsourcing roots. Our clients were seeking more comprehensive support to achieve their business goals, and Bloom is the answer to that demand. - Chris Martinez, CEO and founder of Bloom. Post this

Founded in 2012, Dude Agency quickly established itself as a pioneer in helping marketing agencies hire outsourced talent - serving more than 200 clients throughout its seven-year tenure. As the landscape for outsourcing evolved post-pandemic, Martinez saw an opportunity to shift from a focus on outsourcing to supporting agency owners to optimize their operations, hire effectively, and implement robust business management practices.

"We realized that to continue providing exceptional value, we needed to evolve beyond our outsourcing roots," said Chris Martinez, CEO and founder of Bloom. "Our clients were seeking more comprehensive support to achieve their business goals, and Bloom is the answer to that demand."

With a proven track record of helping agencies scale to multiple seven-figure valuations and beyond, Bloom combines extensive industry experience, proven management consulting, and cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled results. Under the Dude Agency name, Martinez and his team began to pilot the new service offering in 2020 with a variety of agency clients including Wonderist, Relentless Digital, and Basecoat Marketing, among others. Each agency saw a serious shift in its profit margins and operational efficiency in a very short period of time. On average, in the first 90 days of an engagement, clients grew Revenue by 18.71%, Gross Profit by 39.47% and Net Income by 234.90%.

Along with Martinez, Bloom is run by Alan Stewart, an experienced and award-winning CFO, Omari Broussard, a well-known marketing strategist and growth mentor, Erin Rohner, an experienced operations and customer experience expert, and Oyuki Gallegos an award-winning business analyst and HR finance professional, along with a staff of experienced marketing leaders.

"We turn clients away just as often as we take clients on, because we are dedicated to working with agencies that are truly committed to growth and operational excellence," said Martinez. "Our ideal clients are those who see their business as an asset they can sell one day and are ready to make the necessary changes to achieve that goal."

Along with the launch of Bloom, Martinez has published his first book, Facts Not Feelings, set to release this August. This book will provide invaluable insights into the data-driven decision-making processes that underpin Bloom's consultancy approach. The book is available for pre-order on the Bloom website.

