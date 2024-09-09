Duet's Hosts Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium on Oct. 16, 2024

The Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium is a valuable event for any family caregiver
PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is hosting a Fall Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium on October 16, 2024, from 9-11:30 MST/Arizona. This year's speakers are: Dr. Frances Marcus Lewis, the Endowed Professor of Nursing Leadership at the University of Washington Medical Center and an elected affiliate of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, is at the forefront of shaping compassionate and effective care practices, and Amy Cameron O'Rourke, MPH, CMC, author and featured speaker at TEDxOrlando, with over 40 years of experience in the caregiving field, including two decades operating The Cameron Group.
Registration for this virtual event is open now and is free for family caregivers. Caregiving professionals are also invited to attend for $15. Participants will learn the importance of resilience, self-care, and how to navigate familial conflicts. This year's sponsors are Acadia and Copper Point Insurance Companies and Jayme West, KTAR will moderate the event.
"The Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium is a valuable event for any family caregiver," said Ann Wheat, Executive Director of Duet: Partners In Health & Aging. "Each year, caregivers come together online as a community to learn about navigating the caregiving journey with practical strategies and tools developed by professionals in the field."
Dr. Frances Marcus Lewis will be presenting on "Taking Care: Walking the Caregiver Journey with Light and Love." Her presentation will shed light on the complexities of caregiving relationships and offer strategies to navigate them with compassion, resilience, and mutual support.
Amy Cameron O'Rouke, MPH, CMC, will be presenting on "The Fragile Years." She will provide valuable insights into caring for aging loved ones, regardless of their living situation, and navigating familial conflicts with compassion and understanding.
Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact George Burson at (602) 274-5022, ext. 139, or [email protected].
To learn more about this event, visit: https://duetaz.org/symposium/.
About Duet: Partners In Health & Aging: Duet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, and grandfamilies. To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to www.duetaz.org or call (602) 274-5022.
Lindsay Hansen, LDH Consulting, 1 4802056195, [email protected], https://duetaz.org/symposium
