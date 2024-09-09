Duet's Hosts Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium on Oct. 16, 2024

"Each year, caregivers come together online as a community to learn about navigating the caregiving journey with practical strategies and tools developed by professionals in the field," said Ann Wheat, Executive Director of Duet: Partners In Health & Aging. Post this

"The Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium is a valuable event for any family caregiver," said Ann Wheat, Executive Director of Duet: Partners In Health & Aging. "Each year, caregivers come together online as a community to learn about navigating the caregiving journey with practical strategies and tools developed by professionals in the field."

Dr. Frances Marcus Lewis will be presenting on "Taking Care: Walking the Caregiver Journey with Light and Love." Her presentation will shed light on the complexities of caregiving relationships and offer strategies to navigate them with compassion, resilience, and mutual support.

Amy Cameron O'Rouke, MPH, CMC, will be presenting on "The Fragile Years." She will provide valuable insights into caring for aging loved ones, regardless of their living situation, and navigating familial conflicts with compassion and understanding.

Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact George Burson at (602) 274-5022, ext. 139, or [email protected].

To learn more about this event, visit: https://duetaz.org/symposium/.

About Duet: Partners In Health & Aging: Duet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, and grandfamilies. To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to www.duetaz.org or call (602) 274-5022.

