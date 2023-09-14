Duke University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Lucy Huo a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Lucy Huo a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Lucy Huo, a sophomore, studies Electrical & Computer Engineering and Computer Science at Duke University. Recently, Huo interned at Optum Health to develop a web dashboard using SQL, C#, Angular, Typescript, and HTML. She has also worked with a team to design, build, and test an ant-weight combat robot in accordance with the SPARC Robotics guidelines.

"We're so proud to support students like Lucy in their academic endeavors," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Media Contact

Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, [email protected], https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

