Duluth Trading Co. Boosts Product Development Efficiency with Centric PLM

Brigid Gibson, Product Continuity Manager at Duluth Trading Company and the PLM manager for the company, talks about how they had multiple versions of files, sketches, tech packs which inevitably led to confusion and errors. "We were developing product, but it wasn't very efficient for the growth that we were trying to build with Duluth."

When Gibson began with the company, she found that people were working outside the system. Of the design team, Gibson says, "They had their own little charts of all the styles that they were developing for a season." She dug down to find out the reasons for each of the spreadsheets people were using and tackled them one by one. Gibson was able to easily configure the system herself to reflect the specific needs of individual users, getting rid of spreadsheets and driving efficiency into the process.

The company has grown in volume and new categories over the years. Says Gibson, "We're able to scale faster than the amount of people because one designer and one tech designer can develop more styles per season because of the improvements that PLM has given us."

