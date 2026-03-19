DUMBO Moving & Storage, Inc. Amends Complaint Against Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, LLC

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 10, 2026, DUMBO Moving & Storage, Inc. ("DUMBO"), through its counsel, Maurice Ross, Esq. of Barton LLP, amended the Complaint it filed against Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, LLC ("Piece of Cake") on February 12, 2026. In addition to its previous allegations that Piece of Cale engaged in anticompetitive conduct and unfair competition, DUMBO's new Amended Complaint alleges anticompetitive labor and employment practices. These alleged anticompetitive labor practices include that Piece of Cake utilized a legal fiction to wrongly classify its movers as independent contractors of "owner-operators," rather than Piece of Cake's own employees, thereby depriving hardworking moving personnel of the wages and benefits they are entitled to under law.

DUMBO is represented by Maurice Ross, Esq. and his colleagues at the firm Barton LLP. All media inquiries should be directed to Mr. Ross at [email protected] or (212) 885-8845.

Media Contact

Maurice Ross, Esq., Barton, LLP, 1 (212) 885-8845, [email protected]

SOURCE Barton, LLP