DUMBO Moving & Storage, Inc. Files Complaint Against Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, LLC

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On January 20, 2026, DUMBO Moving & Storage, Inc. ("DUMBO") filed suit against Piece of Cake Moving & Storage, LLC ("Piece of Cake"). Piece of Cake has become a dominant actor in the moving industry, and the complaint filed by DUMBO alleges that Piece of Cake has engaged in anticompetitive conduct and unfair competition with harm to both competitors in the moving industry and New York City consumers.

